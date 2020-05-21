Everyday heroes: Maggie Peterson

NAME: Maggie Peterson
OCCUPATION: Athletic Trainer, MercyOne (New Hampton)
HOME: New Hampton
QUOTE: "She spends her days working in the school with the sports athletics department caring for the students, attending games and practices. She also works in community health, and the physical therapy department.
"What makes her the most hero in my eyes is that Maggie, along with her husband, also is a foster parent. She tries to make the lives of the little ones she cares for as comfortable and loving as she can. They call her Momma Maggie. She goes out of her way to take care of them as if they were her own. She protects them, teaches them, kisses their boo-boos and helps facilitate communication with their families. She is a HERO." — Pat Atherton
