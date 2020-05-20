Everyday heroes: Lisa Lenz

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

QUOTE: "Lisa is dedicated to ensuring the rooms of residents at Heritage Care Center are cleaned and sanitized. Her smile may be hidden behind a mask but one can’t fail to see the smile in her eyes as she does what she can to provide a human touch and words of encouragement to those who have missed family contact.