Everyday heroes: Lisa Lenz

NAME: Lisa Lenz
OCCUPATION: Environmental services, Heritage Care Center (Mason City)
HOME: Clear Lake
QUOTE: "Lisa is dedicated to ensuring the rooms of residents at Heritage Care Center are cleaned and sanitized. Her smile may be hidden behind a mask but one can’t fail to see the smile in her eyes as she does what she can to provide a human touch and words of encouragement to those who have missed family contact.
"Lisa and all individuals in environmental services at long term care facilities are truly unsung heroes who need to be recognized for the herculean tasks they work with daily." — Laura Bachellor
