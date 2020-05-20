Everyday heroes: Lisa Lenz
Lisa Lenz
NAME: Lisa Lenz

OCCUPATION: Environmental services, Heritage Care Center (Mason City)

HOME: Clear Lake

QUOTE: "Lisa is dedicated to ensuring the rooms of residents at Heritage Care Center are cleaned and sanitized. Her smile may be hidden behind a mask but one can’t fail to see the smile in her eyes as she does what she can to provide a human touch and words of encouragement to those who have missed family contact.

"Lisa and all individuals in environmental services at long term care facilities are truly unsung heroes who need to be recognized for the herculean tasks they work with daily." — Laura Bachellor

Want to honor an everyday hero on the front lines of COVID-19? Message the Globe Gazette on Facebook or email melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

