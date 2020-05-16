Everyday heroes: Kristin Stitts, Elizabeth Platts, Mat Platts, Candy and Scott
Everyday heroes: Kristin Stitts, Elizabeth Platts, Mat Platts, Candy and Scott

Aldi 1

From 2018: Aldi Director of Operations Scott Mattern, left, Mason City store manager Kristin Stitts, and Jenessa Lingren, Ames store manager, pose in front of the expanded floor space of the remodeled Mason City location on Tuesday.

NAME: Kristin Stitts

OCCUPATION: Aldi manager

NAME: Elizabeth Platts

OCCUPATION: Newman Daycare staff member

NAME: Matt Platts 

OCCUPATION: Driver for Coke

NAME: Candy and Scott Elsbury

OCCUPATION: Jitters Coffee Bar owners

QUOTE: These people and all of the people like them have kept everyone going through all of this. Just think: if not for these businesses, it would have really been a long haul." — Mary Smith

