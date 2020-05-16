Everyday heroes: Kristin Stitts, Elizabeth Platts, Mat Platts, Candy and Scott

NAME: Kristin Stitts
OCCUPATION: Aldi manager
NAME: Elizabeth Platts
OCCUPATION: Newman Daycare staff member
NAME: Matt Platts
OCCUPATION: Driver for Coke
NAME: Candy and Scott Elsbury
OCCUPATION: Jitters Coffee Bar owners
QUOTE: These people and all of the people like them have kept everyone going through all of this. Just think: if not for these businesses, it would have really been a long haul." — Mary Smith
Want to honor an everyday hero on the front lines of COVID-19? Message the Globe Gazette on Facebook or email melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.