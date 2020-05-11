Everyday heroes: Kim Oulman
NAME: Kim Oulman

OCCUPATION: Veterinarian Assistant, Forest City Veterinary Clinic

HOME: Forest City

QUOTE: "Animals need continued care throughout the Covid-19 shut-down, too. This is Kim Oulman, Veterinarian Assistant who works for the Forest City Vet Clinic. Owners of fur babies call from the parking lot to let the techs know they're there for their pet appointment. The techs go to the parking lot to bring them in for care, then return them to their waiting owners outside.   Vet-care people need thanks, too. :-)" — Karen Monson

Want to honor an everyday hero on the front lines of COVID-19? Message the Globe Gazette on Facebook or email melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

