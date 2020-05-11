Everyday heroes: Kim Oulman

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

QUOTE: "Animals need continued care throughout the Covid-19 shut-down, too. This is Kim Oulman, Veterinarian Assistant who works for the Forest City Vet Clinic. Owners of fur babies call from the parking lot to let the techs know they're there for their pet appointment. The techs go to the parking lot to bring them in for care, then return them to their waiting owners outside. Vet-care people need thanks, too. :-)" — Karen Monson