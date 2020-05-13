Everyday heroes: Katie Danger

NAME: Katie Danger
OCCUPATION: RN, MercyOne surgical nurse
HOME: Mason City
QUOTE: "Katie is always quick to volunteer whenever and wherever help is needed. She works hard at her job and provides excellent patient care. MercyOne is very lucky to have her as one of their own." — Kaci Younger
