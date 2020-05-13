Everyday heroes: Katie Danger
Everyday heroes: Katie Danger

Katie Danger
NAME: Katie Danger

OCCUPATION: RN, MercyOne surgical nurse

HOME: Mason City

QUOTE: "Katie is always quick to volunteer whenever and wherever help is needed. She works hard at her job and provides excellent patient care. MercyOne is very lucky to have her as one of their own." — Kaci Younger

Want to honor an everyday hero on the front lines of COVID-19? Message the Globe Gazette on Facebook or email melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

