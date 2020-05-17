Everyday heroes: Kassandra Barnes
Everyday heroes: Kassandra Barnes

From the Everyday heroes: North Iowans on the front lines of COVID-19 series
Kassandra Barnes
NAME: Kassandra Barnes

OCCUPATION: RN, 5 West unit based educator, MercyOne

HOME: Mason City

QUOTE: "Thank you for all your hard work and education on proper PPE use!" — Mary Shaw

