Everyday heroes: Kali Bohl

NAME: Kali Bohl
OCCUPATION: CNA, Heritage Care Center
HOME: Mason City
QUOTE: "She is 21 and has been a CNA since she was 16 at Heritage Care Center. She's a tiny little thing but the biggest heart a person can have, Works everyday making sure her Clients are taken care of!" — Dawn Busick
Want to honor an everyday hero on the front lines of COVID-19? Message the Globe Gazette on Facebook or email melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.