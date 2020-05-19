Everyday heroes: Kali Bohl
Everyday heroes: Kali Bohl

Kali Bohl
NAME: Kali Bohl

OCCUPATION: CNA, Heritage Care Center

HOME: Mason City

QUOTE: "She is 21 and has been a CNA since she was 16 at Heritage Care Center. She's a tiny little thing but the biggest heart a person can have, Works everyday making sure her Clients are taken care of!" — Dawn Busick

Want to honor an everyday hero on the front lines of COVID-19? Message the Globe Gazette on Facebook or email melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

