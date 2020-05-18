Everyday heroes: Jason McKee

NAME: Jason McKee
OCCUPATION: Lead sales associate, Dollar General
HOME: Nora Springs
QUOTE: "Thank you for helping keep the community stocked with toilet paper and sanitizer!" — Mary Shaw
Want to honor an everyday hero on the front lines of COVID-19? Message the Globe Gazette on Facebook or email melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.
In this Series
Everyday heroes: North Iowans on the front lines of COVID-19
-
Everyday heroes: Michelle Waters
-
Updated
Everyday heroes: Elisa Matson, Mike Matson
-
Everyday heroes: Klepoch family
- 18 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.