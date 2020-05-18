Everyday heroes: Jason McKee
From the Everyday heroes: North Iowans on the front lines of COVID-19 series
Jason McKee
NAME: Jason McKee

OCCUPATION: Lead sales associate, Dollar General

HOME: Nora Springs

QUOTE: "Thank you for helping keep the community stocked with toilet paper and sanitizer!" — Mary Shaw

Want to honor an everyday hero on the front lines of COVID-19? Message the Globe Gazette on Facebook or email melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

