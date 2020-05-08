Everyday heroes: Christopher Adams
0 comments
alert top story

Everyday heroes: Christopher Adams

From the Everyday heroes: North Iowans on the front lines of COVID-19 series
  • Updated
  • 0
Christopher Adams
SUBMITTED

NAME: Dr. Christopher Adams

OCCUPATION: Urologist, Mason City Clinic

HOME: Mason City

QUOTE: "He is still out there helping others while also being extra cautious at home with a baby girl to worry about. He truly is a great person and a great doctor." — Corinne Smith

NIACC LOGO

Want to honor an everyday hero on the front lines of COVID-19? Message the Globe Gazette on Facebook or email melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News