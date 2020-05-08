Everyday heroes: Christopher Adams

NAME: Dr. Christopher Adams
OCCUPATION: Urologist, Mason City Clinic
HOME: Mason City
QUOTE: "He is still out there helping others while also being extra cautious at home with a baby girl to worry about. He truly is a great person and a great doctor." — Corinne Smith
Want to honor an everyday hero on the front lines of COVID-19? Message the Globe Gazette on Facebook or email melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.
In this Series
Everyday heroes: North Iowans on the front lines of COVID-19
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.