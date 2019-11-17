A capital campaign for the construction of an environmental education center in Winnebago County has pass the $1 million mark.
Currently, Winnebago County has no environmental education center. The WCCB offices are housed in a 65-year old converted cabin which is not ADA-compliant and is at the end of a 5-mile gravel road in rural Forest City. The current building is less than 2,000 square feet and can accommodate fewer than a dozen visitors at a time.
“Educating and Connecting Generations Naturally” Capital Campaign, created by the Winnebago County Conservation Board and the Friends of Winnebago County Conservation Foundation, have been raising money since June 2018 toward a $1.2 million goal.
As a result, preliminary work is now beginning on the center. The first step toward construction was recently completed, with the installation of a septic system at the site. Other work this fall will include site preparation dirt work and the removal of a grove of trees. The grove currently consists of “weedy” trees such as box elder, mulberry, and ash that are of minimal benefit to wildlife; they will eventually be replaced with trees and shrubs that will be more beneficial.
Fundraising will continue throughout the winter to reach the $1.2 million goal. To help achieve that goal, all donations made for a limited time will be matched dollar for dollar, thanks to a donation from Randy and Mary Jane Hagenson.
As fundraising continues, the plan is to let bids over the winter so that actual building construction can begin next spring or summer. It is then hoped that a grand opening can be scheduled for some time later in 2020.
For more information about the environmental education center project, people can contact the WCCB at 641-565-3390 or visit the WCCB website at winnebagoccb.com. People wishing to help the campaign reach its goal can download a pledge form or donate online on the website.
