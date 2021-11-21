Enter a contest to light Mason City's Christmas tree this year

More fun than fighting the crowds on Black Friday and cheaper on the pocketbook too, is the local kick-off to the holiday season, Main Street Mason City's Home for the Holidays.

Over 20 family friendly activities will be available starting at 2 p.m. on Nov. 27 to get your holiday season started. Enjoy cookie decorating, celebrity storybook readings, and letters to Santa, among others.

The Home for the Holiday's festivities conclude with a Tree Lighting Ceremony in Central Park starting at 5:15 p.m. Join in for Christmas carols in the center of Central Park and witness one lucky child chosen to officially light the Mayor's Tree for the season.

You can enter your child to be the one who lights up the city's Christmas tree by heading to KISS-FM's website. (https://bit.ly/3oH9rWx)

A list of Home for the Holiday's activities and locations for each will be listed on the Main Street Mason City, "Home for the Holiday's" Facebook event page on Thanksgiving, so make sure to check back regularly for up to date information.

Nov. 27 is also Small Business Saturday, so shoppers can work on their Christmas lists before heading over to Central Park for the festivities.

Sponsors of Saturday's events include KGLO News, Star 106.1, 93.9 The Country Moose & 1490 & 96.7 KRIB, Renewable Energy Group, The OFFICIAL 98.7 KISS Country Page (Mason City) & 103.7 The Fox, First Citizens Bank and Reflections Salon.

