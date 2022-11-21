Enrollment decrease will cost Charles City schools $609,000

The Charles City Community School District’s certified enrollment for 2022-23 decreased, which will cause an approximate $609,000 budget reduction.

The district is down 64 students this year compared with last, which Superintendent Anne Lundquist says is unusual. An audit of last year’s report found the district had 18 fewer students than previously reported for 2021-22, taking the total down 18 more students.

“Now with 82 students down, that being an actual 64 students who are not in seats, equates to approximately, if we look at per pupil cost, $609,000 in budget reduction that we’ll want to consider for next year,” said Lundquist.

According to the Iowa Department of Education, certified enrollment is an annual report of enrolled resident students used for the Iowa School Finance Formula calculation. The certified enrollment count is taken on the first day of October every year or the following Monday if it falls on a weekend.

The amount of funding public schools will receive for 2023-24 is determined by certified enrollment and State Supplemental Aid. With certified count reports now in, school districts now have to wait until Iowa legislators come together to set SSA.

The state spent $7,413 per student this school year, which was increased by the Legislature by 2.5% in February 2022. Additional funding is provided to schools if a student is in a certain category, like special education or English language learners. Open enrollment students, who don’t live in the community but attend the district, bring public schools slightly less funding.

As soon as the SSA is set, school districts have an idea of what its budget will look like for next year.

With a budget reduction in its future, Charles City can start planning ahead about what adjustments can be made. Lundquist, school board directors, and school leaders are meeting to establish criteria on where adjustments can be made.

“Naturally when we consider criteria, we want to put students first. We want to make sure that our decisions help us to be more efficient, effective, and more equitable,” Lundquist said.

Lundquist said Charles City might have to find creative ways to provide instruction and programs while adjusting its budget. In addition, retirements and resignations are other ways for the school district to make budget cuts.

The superintendent says not to call the enrollment decrease a trend quite yet. If the enrollment drops in future years, concerns will arise.

“We have been right at 1,500 students and our certified enrollment was 1,489.7,” said Lundquist. “We’re typically right at 1,500 or slightly above.”

Lundquist pointed out if Charles City’s housing situation changed, with more opportunity for families to move into the community, the enrollment numbers might look different. She added this is a concern of many local leaders.

“We have some folks that we have learned maybe wanted to live in Charles City, and they weren’t able to find a suitable home and had to live in a neighboring community. I know that’s on the minds of all our leaders,” said Lundquist.

Lundquist’s message to the community about enrollment numbers: Don’t panic.

“It’s a typical sort of adjustment that we see from year to year. It’s within the range of what I would expect to be fairly typical. Now if it continues, that’s another story,” said Lundquist.

Charles City School Board approves high school facilities project scope The big pieces are coming together to breathe new life into Charles City High School.