Prep work for an emergency abatement at the Kirk Apartments began on Monday. The actual abatement will take place throughout the week.

According to a press release from the city, the emergency abatement work is expected to take about a week and the public is urged to stay away from the area while work is being done.

The purpose of the abatement is to protect public safety and adjacent property to allow for the restoration of traffic to the adjacent streets.

The Kirk Apartment building, located at 206 N. Federal Ave., is considered a total loss after a fire broke out on April 24.

The actual demolition and removal of debris from the site will be completed by a contractor hired by the property owner at a later date.

North Iowa history in photos: Parades of the early 1900s Band Fest July 4th 1910.jpg Parade for the July 4th 1910.jpg 4th of July Parade 1912 Central Park looking east at Federal Cavalry.jpg 56th regiment iowa national guard band 1.jpg 1901 Uncle Tom's Cabin Parade MC IA2.jpg 1901 Uncle Tom's Cabin Parade MC IA.jpg 1909 Founders Parade heading West on State St looking NE at Pennsylvania St.jpg 1910 Clear Lake Municipal Band.jpg 1900 IOOF Orphhan home band boys.jpg 1910 MC Fire Dept in Parade 2.jpg 1912 GAR Parade with crowda.jpg 1912 Natioanl Drum Corp Parade on Main(Federal).jpg Mason_City_1207.jpg Mason_City_1211.jpg Mason_City_1215.jpg Mason_City_1216.jpg