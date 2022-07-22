Emerald ash-borer mitigation continues in Mason City

The invasive emerald ash borer beetle, discovered in the United States in 2002, reached Mason City two years ago, leaving large gaps in the city’s tree canopy.

Between 600 and 700 ash trees have already been removed.

Mason City, which has received the Tree City USA Growth Award for the past 14 years for its ongoing efforts to inventory, plant and do risk assessments on trees, provided Public Works Operations and Maintenance Supervisor Bob Berggren with the heads-up he needed to start taking evasive measures.

Berggren explained that in 2014, the city began planning the ash-tree removal process by taking a public tree inventory. It was determined there were up to 2800 trees within the city limits.

He said his department has been removing 50 to 80 trees a month the last six to seven years. any mature ash tree that is showing signs of degradation,” Berggren said.

A good example of the huge scope of this infestation is to imagine all the trees planted in the median areas of MercyOne parking lot, as well as the majority of the trees planted in the median areas of the Mason City Library parking lot - all gone.

“I don’t think people realize what the city will look like without all the ash trees,” said Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett.

Burnett commented that ash trees, once chosen for their size and shade factor, were disproportionately used. “When so many of one species are used, there is always the potential to lose so many,” he said, referencing the Dutch elm disease that spread across Iowa in the 1970s.

Many communities replaced their elm trees with ash trees. “You need a diverse population of trees in communities in order to be more resilient in the face of invasive species,” Burnett said.

Ash trees can be treated with Imidacloprid, a soil drench or granular application, “...but you will have to treat the tree into perpetuity,” Burnett said. They have chosen to treat trees in high visibility areas, such as Central Park, using this method. However, with the thousands of ash trees in Mason City, the treatment option on all of the trees is too cost prohibitive.

“If you have an ash tree on your property, and it’s not treated, you’ll end up taking it down,” Burnett said. “The sheer density of ash trees (in Mason City) is going to be a hard loss.”

To keep the cost of tree removal down, city crews have been used for urban-forestry efforts, Burnett said. The city does hire some private contractors when they need to. “And we seek as many grants as we can for replanting,” he said.

According to Berggren, there are roughly 2200 ash trees still standing in Mason City public areas and parks. He said they have been replanting 150 trees a year since 2009.