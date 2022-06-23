Emerald ash borer infestation confirmed in Clear Lake

Cerro Gordo County first encountered the infamous emerald ash borers in Mason City two years ago. This year, they've moved their way into Clear Lake.

Emerald ash borers are considered one of the most destructive tree pests in North America, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. The emerald ash borer larvae disrupt water and nutrient flow within the tree, and throughout the summer and fall ash trees die.

The emerald ash borer has been making its way across Iowa since 2010, when they were marked on the Northeastern border of Iowa in Allamakee County. Since then, the emerald ash borer has slowly made its way across Iowa throughout the past 12 years. They've also been verified in Hancock County's portion of Forest City this year. Winnebago County's Forest City saw their first infestation last year.

Few counties remain outside the treatment consideration areas in Iowa. The southwest portion of Hancock County and most of Mitchell County remain untouched for now, with all of Kossuth County currently safe. Most of North Iowa has become enveloped by treatment areas, which rest with a 15-mile border around a known infestation.

Clear Lake's infestation was brought to Clear Lake City Council by Chris Sweers of K&C Tree Service this June. He pointed out an infestation within two block of City Hall, where emerald ash borers had already killed two ash trees.

“You need to get out ahead of it," Sweers noted several ash trees in Clear Lake, "I just wanted to have a conversation and make you guys aware of it.”

Emerald ash borer infestations have a 99% mortality rate. With a wide range of ash species in Iowa, some areas factor in a tree's estimated value to the community before undergoing the expense of treatment. For example, a Green ash tree with a trunk 40 inches in diameter can save a single family residence in Des Moines up to $376 each year.

Treatment to ash trees has to be done for several years to protect the tree, with some treatments lasting longer than others. Trees which show signs of infestation may not come back, even after treatment, depending on the severity of infestation.

Preventative treatments are most effective for ash trees when emerald ash borer infestation is confirmed within 15 miles from the trees. In many cases, a recommendation comes from the health of the tree, landscape value, and the cost of treatment over several years. Time for homeowner treatment will come back in early August; Imidacloprid is a common treatment for emerald ash borers, found as a soil drench and in granular form.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

