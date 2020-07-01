Emerald ash borer discovered in Cerro Gordo County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The invasive emerald ash borer has been detected for the first time in Cerro Gordo County this week, according to the state Department of Agriculture. Larvae from the insect were collected from infested trees in Mason City.

The pest that attacks and kills ash tree species has now been confirmed in 73 Iowa counties.

The emerald ash borer feeds under the bark of ash trees during its larval stage, which damages and eventually kills the trees by disrupting the transport of water and nutrients. Infested trees typically die within two to four years.

Ash trees infested with the borers might exhibit canopy thinning, woodpecker damage, water sprouts from the trunk or main branches, serpentine (“S”-shaped) galleries under the bark, vertical bark splitting, and 1/8 inch D-shaped exit holes.

“Many areas of the state have, unfortunately, already suffered the consequences of this destructive pest, but we continue to focus on tracking emerald ash borer in counties where it has not yet been confirmed,” said Mike Kintner, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship EAB and gypsy moth coordinator. “Knowing the whereabouts of this pest helps with treatment recommendations in immediate and surrounding areas.”