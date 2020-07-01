Emerald ash borer discovered in Cerro Gordo County

The invasive emerald ash borer has been detected for the first time in Cerro Gordo County this week, according to the state Department of Agriculture. Larvae from the insect were collected from infested trees in Mason City.
The pest that attacks and kills ash tree species has now been confirmed in 73 Iowa counties.
The emerald ash borer feeds under the bark of ash trees during its larval stage, which damages and eventually kills the trees by disrupting the transport of water and nutrients. Infested trees typically die within two to four years.
Ash trees infested with the borers might exhibit canopy thinning, woodpecker damage, water sprouts from the trunk or main branches, serpentine (“S”-shaped) galleries under the bark, vertical bark splitting, and 1/8 inch D-shaped exit holes.
“Many areas of the state have, unfortunately, already suffered the consequences of this destructive pest, but we continue to focus on tracking emerald ash borer in counties where it has not yet been confirmed,” said Mike Kintner, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship EAB and gypsy moth coordinator. “Knowing the whereabouts of this pest helps with treatment recommendations in immediate and surrounding areas.”
The adult beetle can spread naturally by flying short distances, however, the long-distance spread is possible by human-assisted movement. Beneath the bark, larvae can unknowingly be transported in infested wood products such as firewood. The public can help limit the spread of the emerald ash borer by using locally-sourced firewood where they are going to burn it.
A federal quarantine, enforced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, prohibits the movement of regulated articles, such as living and dead material from ash trees and hardwood firewood of all species, out of Iowa into non-quarantined areas of other states. Iowa is also under its own quarantine.
The treatment window for soil-applied preventive treatment measures (soil injection, soil drench, or granular application) and basal bark sprays has ended. Trunk injections can be done now through the end of August if a landowner is interested in protecting a valuable and healthy ash tree within 15 miles of a known infestation.
The State of Iowa monitors the spread of the emerald ash borer on a county-by-county basis. Anyone who suspects an infested ash tree in a new location is encouraged to contact one of the following:
Iowa Department of Agriculture & Land Stewardship, State Entomologist Office: 515-725-1470
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Entomology: 515-294-1101
Iowa Department of Natural Resources: 515-725-8453
To learn more about EAB and other pests that are threatening Iowa’s tree population, please visit www.IowaTreePests.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.