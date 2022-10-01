Elmwood-St. Joseph repurposes land as butterfly garden

The Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery board and crew teamed up with Lime Creek Nature Center to give unusable land new life and lots of color.

The southwest corner of the cemetery, seen from 15th Street S.W. and South Monroe Avenue, will be the home of a one-acre wildflower and pollinator garden.

Cemetery manager Tyler Anderson said it has been a slow process that actually began last summer. “We redid the pond. The shoreline was eroding and becoming an issue,” Anderson said. The banks of the pond were shored up with a combination of mesh and stone in a process called riprapping, which was finished earlier this spring.

Low ground surrounding the pond was a constant drainage issue. Anderson said the space wasn’t usable for burials so the land will be turned into a haven for monarch butterflies, hummingbirds, bees and other pollinators.

“They (Nature Center) are very excited about this,” Anderson said.

According to information put out by the Monarch Mania Program, the orange and black butterflies have decreased in numbers by 90 percent since the 1990s.

The goal of the Monarch Mania Program is to assist citizens and communities with planting native milkweeds to provide critical habitat for monarch butterflies. They promote planting nectar plants for bees and other pollinator species which are also struggling.

Johnson said preparing the ground for new seed was a long process. "Most grass has a lot of dead weed seeds that will germinate, so even if you till the ground you’ll have something that pops up all the time," Johnson said. "We need to break a lot of that (weedy soil) down before we can add the wildflowers.”

Lime Creek purchases its native wildflower seed from native plant nurseries that sell bulk, mixed, measured and ready-to-plant seed. Johnson said the cemetery will purchase the wildflower seed from Lime Creek.

“We’ve done what we can this year. The plan is to probably work the ground a few more times and plant in the spring,” Anderson said. “That will be a really nice addition to the cemetery, with all the natural wildflowers and grasses out there in a space that wasn’t usable.”