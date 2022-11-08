Election Day coverage

Cold weather welcomed voters on Tuesday as they ventured to the polls.

In the first hour of being open, Highland Park Golf Course voting location had 41 voters. Polling judge Donna Braughton said there were ten voters waiting outside for the polls to open.

"It's been steady," said Braughton.

Braughton said there was an issue with the scanner but a brand new one was brought in. She added Cerro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore made a verbal announcement to all who were in the polling place what the issue was and how it was being resolved.

Wedmore explained that the issue with the scanner was not properly loaded all the way. He added the workers did proper procedure by collecting the ballots into a locked bin then putting all the ballots through the new scanner when it was installed.

More voters were coming in with mistrust and questioning the workers this year, according to Braughton. She says this is a little frustrating for her.

"I don't like what the media is making people think," Braughton said.

The morning turnout was a little slower at Trinity Lutheran Church than what the poll workers thought there would be. By around 8:30 a.m., 26 voters had cast their ballot at that location.

"So far, so good," said polling judge Carol Johnson.

Johnson said this year they didn't have any issues with getting people to work at their polling place.

"We're pretty lucky being in the Midwest," she said.

Polling judge Jennifer Pearce and others were happy with the morning turnout compared to the number that came out for the primary. At the Grace United Methodist Church, 34 voters had cast their ballot during the first two hours.

"It's been very steady," said Pearce. "We are seeing a nice [age] range of voters."

Pearce said there have been a few with mistrust about the polls but were given peace of mind when explained the process.

All of the polling places had tables and chairs set up for poll watchers since they were notified some would be coming out. Some of the poll workers mentioned it was the first time they would go through an election will a poll watcher present.

"It's been busy county wide," said Wedmore.

This story will be updated throughout Election Day.