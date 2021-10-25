Eight Mason City High School students selected for All-State Music Festival

Eight Mason City High School students have attained highest possible honor available for Iowa high school musicians by being selected to perform at the 2021 All-State Music Festival.

District auditions for All-State Band, All-State Orchestra, and All-State Chorus were held on Saturday, Oct. 23 in Le Mars, Hampton, Independence, Atlantic, Indianola and Washington. Approximately 17% of students who audition are selected for All-State.

Eight students from the Mason City High School (MCHS) Chorus qualified for All-State and will perform. The following students were selected: Nathalie Angel, Soprano; Grant Bohls, Tenor; Jackson Everist, Bass; Jennaya Everist, Alto; Gretchen Garrett, Soprano; Makenna Hansen, Soprano; Avery Heinzerling, Alto; Owen Stroup, Bass.

MCHS band had Ethan Labby, a percussionist, selected as an alternate and and MCHS orchestra had Allison Diekema, violinist, chosen as an alternate.

Participants will rehearse in Ames on Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 20. The festival concert will be presented to the public on Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in Hilton Coliseum at Iowa State University.

Tickets are $25 each, plus fees, and all seats must be reserved. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. and may be obtained by visiting www.ticketmaster.com. Ticketmaster will charge a per-ticket convenience fee.

Iowa Public Television (IPTV) will record the concert for rebroadcasting. Check the IPTV website, www.iptv.org, for exact dates and times.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

