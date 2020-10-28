Educators, businesses talk about growing STEM workforce in North Iowa

The conversations are happening and some innovative programming has resulted.
But there's room – and a need – for more.
Nearly 40 educators, business leaders and other professionals participated in a virtual panel discussion on Tuesday afternoon asking the central question: How can we work together to better prepare a future workforce?
The event was part of Tech Talk, a monthly networking event that's been around for about three years, according to Tim Putnam, director of NIACC's John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center.
Panelists were Metalcraft CEO Steve Doerfler, Jeff Frost, executive director of Professional and Technical Education, Waterloo Career Center; and Barb Schwamann, superintendent of Osage and Riceville community schools. It was moderated by Kelly Bergman, North Central Iowa Regional STEM Hub manager, Iowa Governor's Stem Advisory Council.
The discussion began with generalities, offered by the panelists:
- Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, or STEM, needs to be a focus for education professionals because that's the fastest-growing employment sector in Iowa.
- Businesses need to offer their expertise to school districts to help develop curriculum because they'll need a robust applicant pool with the right skills.
- The better the STEM programming – particularly that which includes work experiences – the more likely young people will remain in the area and become part of the local workforce.
- Engaged teachers make a difference.
Metalcraft CEO Doerfler expanded on the last point with a story about his daughter, who encountered a particularly engaged math teacher while she was in school at Newman Catholic. His encouragement pushed Doerfler's daughter to eventually study math at college, and now she's a senior financial analyst with a firm in Des Moines, Doerfler said.
"Businesses need to get to educators early, like eighth or ninth grade," Doerfler said. "I think we do need to collaborate, letting schools know about opportunities."
While all the panelists agreed the conversations were a good thing, they also acknowledged the necessity of turning talk into action.
Superintendent Schwamann said in the Riceville district there are conversations happening to change the high school programming to have in-school classes in ninth and 10th grade, but then making 11th and 12th grade nearly all work experience, with the students returning to the school only for the general classes needed to graduate.
Schwamann also emphasized that in her districts, she makes a point of telling both students and parents that college is not for everyone and that that is OK. All the panelists agreed that the way to make that point clear is to get better at convincing parents that a four-year college degree is not a requirement for success.
"The four-year college myth is a big thing we're trying to wrap ourselves around here," said Waterloo's Frost. He noted that there are multiple studies that show a 7-2-1 split in education needed for the next generation and a half's jobs. The "7" represents 70 percent, or the percentage of jobs that will require skilled trades or an associate's degree. The "2" is 20 percent, as in 20 percent will require at least a bachelor's degree, and just 10 percent, or "1" will be jobs that need a master's degree or more.
"We've discovered that we've over-educated and over-endebted students," Frost said.
The discussion wrapped up with a promise to develop concrete steps to continue to create innovative programs that will grow the future applicant pool for local businesses who need people with expertise in STEM.
"For us, it's a matter of dedicating time and saying to the schools, 'We're available, what would you like us to do?'," Doerfler said. "Let's outline some key steps. We've done some of it, but not all of it. There's always more."
