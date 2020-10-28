Educators, businesses talk about growing STEM workforce in North Iowa

Metalcraft CEO Doerfler expanded on the last point with a story about his daughter, who encountered a particularly engaged math teacher while she was in school at Newman Catholic. His encouragement pushed Doerfler's daughter to eventually study math at college, and now she's a senior financial analyst with a firm in Des Moines, Doerfler said.

"Businesses need to get to educators early, like eighth or ninth grade," Doerfler said. "I think we do need to collaborate, letting schools know about opportunities."

While all the panelists agreed the conversations were a good thing, they also acknowledged the necessity of turning talk into action.

Superintendent Schwamann said in the Riceville district there are conversations happening to change the high school programming to have in-school classes in ninth and 10th grade, but then making 11th and 12th grade nearly all work experience, with the students returning to the school only for the general classes needed to graduate.

Schwamann also emphasized that in her districts, she makes a point of telling both students and parents that college is not for everyone and that that is OK. All the panelists agreed that the way to make that point clear is to get better at convincing parents that a four-year college degree is not a requirement for success.