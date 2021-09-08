What's up with the fieldhouse construction at Mason City High School?

If you have passed the construction at Mason City High School, you might have been curious about the progress on that project. During a committee of the whole on Tuesday night, the Mason City School Board received a construction update on the pool and fieldhouse additions to the school.
Representatives from Bergland and Cram, senior project manager Joe Anderson and managing principal Scott Smed, shared with the board where construction was at as well as reasoning behind change orders for the project. The last time the two sat down with the board was in April.
Anderson told the board about some of the challenges that have surfaced since that time.
“Obviously, you will recall that we ran into some difficult existing soils that we had to address and do some investigation on the north side of the gymnasium in particular. Now with the onset of excavations, a lot of this was discovered,” said Anderson.
Anderson said this area had preliminary estimates done for the north side, but the issue ran through to the east side of the building where the fieldhouse and pool area are. Because of this, he said they were waiting until all the numbers come in before a true cut and fill ratio.
Along with soil issues, the project had experienced difficulty when construction discovered granite-like rock where a surge tank and pump are supposed to be for the pool. In order to remove the rock, Anderson said they had to do a lot of hammering.
“We did have line items in the bid for both soils corrections and rock excavation. They were accounted for (in the original bid),” said Anderson. “Again, it’s an unknown condition, so it’s a matter of discovering through the process of the project.”
A final unexpected discovered item was a storm line on the south side of the academic wing, across the front of the gym, which heads north to the northeast corner of the gym, according to Anderson. Because of the discovery, construction crew members had to investigate the real function of the storm line. It was discovered there was a bit of percolation into that system.
Board director Jodi Draper asked if the issues put the construction behind schedule. Anderson said the despite the groundwork issues, the weather conditions over the summer have helped them to stay on track with original construction phases and scheduling.
The first change order for the project that was approved for $31,000 back in May and .13% of process change orders, which is low, according to Anderson. Since June, Bergland and Cram have kept track of the additions and deductions for the second change order of $39,785. After this change order, the percentage adjusted to 0.3%, according to Anderson.
The excavation numbers were the big expense says Anderson, since dirt was an issue. Heinkel Construction gave Bergland and Cram an 80-page submission of the research done on the dirt in the area. A total of 15,000 cubic yards of dirt were replaced, which cost $290,420.
The rock removal was a higher cost but was only in an isolated area. In total, there were 58 cubic yards of rock removed which cost $15,870.
Adding up all of the change order and miscellaneous requests, Anderson said the change order percentage would be over 1.5%. Smed said this percentage is normal with a construction project. Anderson added that with each expense, they felt it was appropriate to submit to the board for oversight and approval before submitting a change order.
Both Smed and Anderson said they were lucky with the bid and receiving materials with the project due to the ongoing nationwide struggle to obtain materials and equipment.
“We also really got in really at the right time in terms of ordering mechanical equipment,” said Smed. “We are hearing six, eight, 12, 16 months on some equipment deliveries.”
Since June, 90% of the excavation has been completed to date with all areas have been filled with suitable materials according to Anderson. This includes the buildup of the eastern portion of the fieldhouse.
All of the demolished paving that is currently being stockpiled will be crushed and recycled back into the project. Anderson added that some of the steel pieces will be going up soon, which will affect parking in that area for a short time and move the visible construction pieces into the building.
Anderson says concrete walls for the pool area are 90% complete, with the south wall left open to have access to dig until next summer before enclosing it. He added the foundations for the fieldhouse portions are installed.
“We foresee in the very near future that they’re going to be starting some of the craning of the large structural base for the fieldhouse portion,” said Anderson. “I believe that their intent is using a couple of cranes and they’ll be working from the west side of the building to the east.”
“There will be a crane on each side of the building, the north side and the south side of the building. They will layout the material in the area that will be for the fieldhouse and they will tandem lift it into position,” said Smed.
Anderson added that the size of these construction pieces span 176 feet, which makes it a bit of an ordeal to get up for the 300-foot-long fieldhouse.
With each part of the project, Anderson said they were going for the most cost-effective solutions and making sure everything gets a “bit more icing on the cake.”
Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com