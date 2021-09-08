What's up with the fieldhouse construction at Mason City High School?

If you have passed the construction at Mason City High School, you might have been curious about the progress on that project. During a committee of the whole on Tuesday night, the Mason City School Board received a construction update on the pool and fieldhouse additions to the school.

Representatives from Bergland and Cram, senior project manager Joe Anderson and managing principal Scott Smed, shared with the board where construction was at as well as reasoning behind change orders for the project. The last time the two sat down with the board was in April.

Anderson told the board about some of the challenges that have surfaced since that time.

“Obviously, you will recall that we ran into some difficult existing soils that we had to address and do some investigation on the north side of the gymnasium in particular. Now with the onset of excavations, a lot of this was discovered,” said Anderson.

Anderson said this area had preliminary estimates done for the north side, but the issue ran through to the east side of the building where the fieldhouse and pool area are. Because of this, he said they were waiting until all the numbers come in before a true cut and fill ratio.