What is happening at Charles City's North Grand Building?

Changes at the North Grand Building in Charles City are starting to take shape. Here is a rundown of what is happening:

In One Half

Half of the building was purchased by developer Shawn Foutch. He is currently turning a portion of the building into 40 units of market-rate housing.

In the Other Half

The other half of the building is owned by the school district and is being leased out to The Learning Center (TLC). Currently, TLC is in a five year lease agreement with the school district, with an option to purchase.

TLC, a non-profit organization that helps support emotional and intellectual development of children, is in the process of renovating the building. The new facility will help the organization help serve the needs of over 80 more children, doubling the capacity of their previous TLC facility.

According to TLC director Pam Ost in October, Superintendent Mike Fisher wanted to help facilitate expanded child care for Charles City. After meetings over the subject, TLC was able to tour the North Grand Building and found that it was a good fit for them.

The Charles City Community School District is working on parts of the renovation and will continue to use the gym portion of the building.

The Costs of Renovation

Part of the agreement between the school district and TLC is in respect to financially covering different parts of the renovation. TLC is covering the expenses for the renovations inside the building and the district is responsible for structure and some features inside.

The Charles City School Board approved a bid from Woodruff Construction on Jan. 24, totaling $1,059,000. The district committed last year to setting aside $150,000 for five years for structural improvements and essential maintenance.

The district has put money towards repairs or renovations relating to the physical separation of the TLC portion and Foutch’s portion of the building, the auditorium, and utility work. Levi Architecture is in agreement for their services in the renovation project at $30,000, paid by the district.

TLC has received sizable grants to fund the project, including $750,000 from the Investing in Iowa Childcare grant, and an additional $750,000 from the 2022 Future Ready Iowa Child Care Challenge & Investing in Iowa's Child Care grants.

The organization has been taking on projects to raise funds for just over three years now, in an effort affectionately referred to by coordinators as the “Grand Plan.”

Initial cost for the Grand Plan project was at $1.3 million, but costs have gone up due to recent materials and labor price increases. Dan Levi, from Levi Architecture, said on Feb. 1 that the total cost of the project will amount to around $2 million.

The Grand Plan

Renovations will give TLC plenty of space to expand, with new features to better serve children in the area. A renovation plan, presented by Ost and Levi, was passed by the school board at the Oct. 25 meeting.

The larger spaces will be divided into smaller rooms to better separate kids into more age-appropriate groupings. Another area that will be sectioned off for kids in certain age groups is the playground space. The playground area will utilize natural resources in the area, like hills and trees.

A commercial kitchen will be replacing the former girls’ locker room area. According to Ost, the addition would allow TLC to serve meals and to buy in bulk. The kitchen space can also become available for use by other organizations.

Going Forward

TLC hosted a “groundbreaking” ceremony on Feb. 1 to celebrate its new home, with some of the renovations already underway. The hope is to have all of the work completed by June.

The Learning Center breaks ground in Charles City after years of effort After years of waiting, The Learning Center (TLC) celebrated on Monday afternoon a culmination of fundraising and dreaming of a new home.

"Everyone seems to be very excited about the project. The partnership with the school district is absolutely phenomenal and is an example of what we talk about when we go to other communities, trying to garner that kind of support is what makes projects successful," said Levi during the ceremony.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

