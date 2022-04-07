West Fork's AD Alex Brayton resigns after inappropriate student conduct

Alex Brayton, a West Fork alum and director of its wellness center and activities, has resigned from both positions effective immediately.

In a statement released on Thursday night, West Fork Superintendent Mike Kruger said that Brayton has been put on administrative leave throughout the remainder of the school year as an investigation into inappropriate behavior with a student is ongoing.

In full, the statement from Kruger reads, "West Fork CSD has placed Alex Brayton on administrative leave for the remainder of the school year as an investigation continues and will not be returning to West Fork School District in any of his previous roles. The Board plans to act on Alex Brayton’s resignation at its meeting on April 18th. At this point the district is in the process of filling the vacancies with current staff. Mr. (Lance) Thompson will be the interim athletic director."

Brayton has been a coach for West Fork, most notably as the head boys track and field coach. He was also an assistant football coach. Brayton graduated from West Fork in 2009 and became AD in 2019.

Brayton released a statement to West Fork families that was obtained by the Globe Gazette on Thursday night. He admitted to texting a high school student about the student's attractiveness.

"I was placed on administrative leave by the West Fork Community School District this week so it could investigate recent allegations that I engaged in inappropriate text communications with a student. I did send a personal text message to a student commenting on the student’s attractiveness, which is inappropriate for a person in my position, and I understand this sort of behavior is not something that can be tolerated by the District," Brayton's statement read. "While I welcome the District’s continuing investigation to confirm that no further misconduct occurred, as a result of this lapse in judgment I will be resigning from my positions as Wellness Center Director, Athletics Director, and coach at West Fork.

"I appreciate the opportunity to work at West Fork and will miss the District dearly. I am ashamed of my behavior and apologize to all that are impacted negatively by my actions, particularly those who supported and trusted me most. I need to reevaluate myself and make changes that prioritize my family and those that love me."

Thompson, a current assistant principal at West Fork who has been teaching at the school since 2001, will take over as the interim AD effective immediately.

