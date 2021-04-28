WATCH NOW: Students involved in Belmond-Klemme teacher contract negotiations

"However, over the last 15 years, bargaining at Belmond-Klemme has been some of the most contentious in the State of Iowa, and that bargaining took place under seven different superintendents."

After Brannen did some of his own research, he reached out to other student leaders and found out none of them were aware of the tension, either.

"So from there we went to talk with the principal," Brannen said. B-K High School Principal Greg Fisher told them as long as they did not disrupt school operations, they were OK to get involved, Brannen said. He also told them to get both sides of the story.

The research continued with the students meeting with teachers at all levels. What they heard, according to Brannen, was "terrible."

"The teachers don't like working under the current administration because they don't like how they're being treated," he said. Teachers told the students of years of receiving less than the cost of living in pay increases, and a constant stream of teachers leaving the district due to poor working relations with the administration.