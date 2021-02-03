WATCH NOW: Rockford students decorate snow outside of Nora Springs Care Center

Beth Gaubatz, a 7th-12th grade special education teacher at Rockford, took her students to build snowmen at the Nora Springs Care Center Wednesday morning. She used to visit the care center and do the same thing when she was a kid, so she brought it back this year during a challenging time for residents.
Although the class came to build snowmen, the snow wasn't in perfect condition for it. Instead, the kids drew a snowmen and hearts in the snow with color spray.
