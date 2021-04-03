 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Newman creates individualized learning 'pathways' for students
Watch Now: Newman creates individualized learning 'pathways' for students

  • Jaci Smith

Newman junior Peter Knipper believes going into cybersecurity as a career is a good move as there will be consistent demand for his skills.

The independent study model that's long been a staple of college life has now migrated to Newman Catholic High School.

This year, the school has started offering a pathways program that provides individualized education for students who are looking for something more.

"Our mission talks about focusing on individual learners," said Newman K-12 Administrator Tony Adams. "What we found in the past is that we would have students who wanted to explore different areas but didn't have an outlet for it."

The school offers a robust choice of electives, but frequently schedule conflicts would not allow students to take one.

Online learning

A student works her way through an online presentation on her Chromebook. Newman recently launched an independent study program for its students who want to explore more elective topics and do it on their own time.

The school began looking at scheduling differently, Adams said. What if students were tested and graded based on their competence in a subject as opposed to the amount of time they spend sitting in a chair in class?

That became the framework of the pathways program, where the focus of a student's schedule was not where they needed to be when, but rather what they wanted to study and how.

That kind of out-of-the-box scheduling requires resources to create curricula for the students.

Enter Lyndsay Nuehring, Newman's technology director. Nuehring had come across the tech and career ed online platform I-CEV. I-CEV offers ready-made curricula that has been reviewed and endorsed by employers that are leaders in their industries. 

Computer tech

Newman Director of Technology Lyndsay Neuhring disassembles a computer to replace some parts. Neuhring's computer science classes will feature the independent study program for any student who wants one and is qualified.

For example, Southwest Airlines, known for its superior customer service, reviews and endorses I-CEV's communications curriculum.

"The curriculum allows you to design your own course, so it is tailored for each individual student's needs," Neuhring said. 

Here's how it's working in the school's second semester this year, the first where the pathways with the I-CEV component is offered to qualified students.

The student signs up for a traditional course but also enrolls in the pathway program affiliated with that course. While the student learns the same things as other students in the class, they also are learning more about a related topic of their choice at their own pace online, with the guidance of the teacher.

Next year, junior Peter Knipper will take one of Neuhring's computer science courses, but embedded in that class will be a cybersecurity study module designed just for him. He'll study via online learning at his own pace and under Nuehring's guidance, steering the work toward what Knipper wants to know about his potential future career in 1s and 0s.

I know there's a large need for it because the world is advancing quickly and I know anywhere I go they're going to need people," Knipper said.

When he finishes his cybersecurity studies -- and that could be before or after his actual traditional class is done, since he does the work on his own time -- Knipper can take a competency test designed by I-CEV. If he passes, he earns a certificate.

For students who may choose to go directly into the workforce after high school, that certificate on a resume gives them an advantage over other applicants, Neuhring said. 

"It also looks great on a college application," she said. "It makes that student's application stand out."

Elizabeth Kruckenberg said she likes the pathways program because she can work at her own pace

Freshman Liz Kruckenberg was part of a test group of students who tried out the business technology pathways program last quarter. She wanted a broad look at business tech, so her curriculum included such diverse topics as learning how the different parts of a computer work and a tour of Microsoft's different applications and their uses.

She likes the program in that it gave her the ability to work at her own pace, going back over topics she didn't fully understand. She's about three-fourths of the way through the class and is finishing it on her own time, even though the actual class is long over. She also plans to take the test for her certificate.

"I think it will help me in the long run," Kruckenberg said. "It will help me broaden my knowledge of business in general."

Elizabeth Kruckenberg believes the pathways program will help her move on to the next phase of her life and also expand her knowledge of business practice
Jaci Smith is the North Iowa Regional Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can follow her on Twitter @IowaJaci. Email her at Jaci.Smith@Lee.net

