Watch Now: Newman creates individualized learning 'pathways' for students

For example, Southwest Airlines, known for its superior customer service, reviews and endorses I-CEV's communications curriculum.

"The curriculum allows you to design your own course, so it is tailored for each individual student's needs," Neuhring said.

Here's how it's working in the school's second semester this year, the first where the pathways with the I-CEV component is offered to qualified students.

The student signs up for a traditional course but also enrolls in the pathway program affiliated with that course. While the student learns the same things as other students in the class, they also are learning more about a related topic of their choice at their own pace online, with the guidance of the teacher.

Next year, junior Peter Knipper will take one of Neuhring's computer science courses, but embedded in that class will be a cybersecurity study module designed just for him. He'll study via online learning at his own pace and under Nuehring's guidance, steering the work toward what Knipper wants to know about his potential future career in 1s and 0s.

I know there's a large need for it because the world is advancing quickly and I know anywhere I go they're going to need people," Knipper said.