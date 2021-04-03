Watch Now: Newman creates individualized learning 'pathways' for students

The independent study model that's long been a staple of college life has now migrated to Newman Catholic High School.
This year, the school has started offering a pathways program that provides individualized education for students who are looking for something more.
"Our mission talks about focusing on individual learners," said Newman K-12 Administrator Tony Adams. "What we found in the past is that we would have students who wanted to explore different areas but didn't have an outlet for it."
The school offers a robust choice of electives, but frequently schedule conflicts would not allow students to take one.
The school began looking at scheduling differently, Adams said. What if students were tested and graded based on their competence in a subject as opposed to the amount of time they spend sitting in a chair in class?
That became the framework of the pathways program, where the focus of a student's schedule was not where they needed to be when, but rather what they wanted to study and how.
That kind of out-of-the-box scheduling requires resources to create curricula for the students.
Enter Lyndsay Nuehring, Newman's technology director. Nuehring had come across the tech and career ed online platform I-CEV. I-CEV offers ready-made curricula that has been reviewed and endorsed by employers that are leaders in their industries.
For example, Southwest Airlines, known for its superior customer service, reviews and endorses I-CEV's communications curriculum.
"The curriculum allows you to design your own course, so it is tailored for each individual student's needs," Neuhring said.
Here's how it's working in the school's second semester this year, the first where the pathways with the I-CEV component is offered to qualified students.
The student signs up for a traditional course but also enrolls in the pathway program affiliated with that course. While the student learns the same things as other students in the class, they also are learning more about a related topic of their choice at their own pace online, with the guidance of the teacher.
Next year, junior Peter Knipper will take one of Neuhring's computer science courses, but embedded in that class will be a cybersecurity study module designed just for him. He'll study via online learning at his own pace and under Nuehring's guidance, steering the work toward what Knipper wants to know about his potential future career in 1s and 0s.
I know there's a large need for it because the world is advancing quickly and I know anywhere I go they're going to need people," Knipper said.
When he finishes his cybersecurity studies -- and that could be before or after his actual traditional class is done, since he does the work on his own time -- Knipper can take a competency test designed by I-CEV. If he passes, he earns a certificate.
For students who may choose to go directly into the workforce after high school, that certificate on a resume gives them an advantage over other applicants, Neuhring said.
"It also looks great on a college application," she said. "It makes that student's application stand out."
Freshman Liz Kruckenberg was part of a test group of students who tried out the business technology pathways program last quarter. She wanted a broad look at business tech, so her curriculum included such diverse topics as learning how the different parts of a computer work and a tour of Microsoft's different applications and their uses.
She likes the program in that it gave her the ability to work at her own pace, going back over topics she didn't fully understand. She's about three-fourths of the way through the class and is finishing it on her own time, even though the actual class is long over. She also plans to take the test for her certificate.
"I think it will help me in the long run," Kruckenberg said. "It will help me broaden my knowledge of business in general."
04BoRyan026.jpg
08RWCamp138.jpg
14UWtailgating0484AJA.jpg
100 Objects Bartry Alvarez Statue.jpg
2015-07-06Bucks UW Conference 2.jpg
2019-04-27-Crazylegs 9.JPG
ALAREZ1.JPG
Alvarez & White.jpg
Alvarez & Wife 1.jpg
Alvarez 2.jpg
Alvarez hiring 2.jpg
Alvarez recruit class.jpg
ALVAREZ REPLACES RICHTER
ALVAREZ SCULPTURE.jpg
Alvarez the Leader.jpg
ALVAREZ TRIBUTE
Alvarez.jpg
ALVAREZ
ALVAREZ
AlvarezCalhoun.jpg
AlvarezHappy A.jpg
ANDERSON & ALVAREZ 2.jpg
BADGER SIX
Badgers Kaminsky 12.jpg
Badgers Trophy.jpg
BADGERS VS IOWA 15
BadgersNFL_1107_MPKe.jpg
Badger-tailgating-20-E6R0370.jpg
BARRY 1
BARRY 2
BARRY 3
BARRY ALVAREZ 3
Barry Alvarez Pat Richter.jpg
Barry Brian.jpg
barry1.JPG
Bobbie Kelsey 4-4-11-11.jpg
Bret Bielema 1.jpg
CAPIdeaFestDay2BB19611.jpg
CAPIdeaFestDay23N1A9801.jpg
Coach0230MPKe.jpg
College Gameday 08.JPG
Dayne Nov_14 CS 028.jpg
FinalFour0138MPKe.jpg
GARD 6.jpg
Gard0096MPKe.jpg
Gard0396MPKe.jpg
GaryAndersen_0424_MPKe.jpg
GaryAndersen_0636_MPKe.jpg
GaryAndersen_0837_MPKe.jpg
JOE FERGUSON.jpg
Jonathan Tsipis 2.JPG
JV.jpg
OrangeBowl2990MPKe.jpg
pg_02_RoseCoaches_0082_MPKe.jpg
pg_03_RoseBowl_0017_MPKe.jpg
pg_05_BeefBowl_0399_MPKe.jpg
pg_06_Pasadena_0827_MPKe.jpg
pg_06_RoseCoaches_0105_MPKe.jpg
pg_10_RoseBowlPractice_0218_MPKe.jpg
pg_12_RoseBowlPractice_0759_MPKe.jpg
pg_13_RoseBowl_0450_MPKe.jpg
pg_15_RoseBowl_0509_MPKe.jpg
pg_28_RoseBowl_3515_MPKe.jpg
pg_32_B1Gchamp_3382_MPKe.jpg
pg_WisconsinUNLV_0897_MPK_20110901e.jpg
pg29RoseBowl3542MPKe.jpg
pgOutbackBowl0115MPKe.jpg
pgOutbackBowl0244MPKe.jpg
pgOutbackBowl1221MPKe.jpg
pgOutbackBowl1862MPKe.jpg
pgOutbackBowl2197MPKe.jpg
pgOutbackBowl2320MPKe.jpg
pgOutbackBowl2521MPKe.jpg
pgPaulChryst0280MPKe.jpg
pgPaulChryst0427MPKe.jpg
pgUWaz0877MPKe.jpg
pgUWminn2240MPKe.jpg
pgUWwesternIL0056MPKe.jpg
Richter Shalala Alvarez 010390.jpg
ROSE BOWL 3
Rose Bowl 2000 Dec_28 01.jpg
Rose Bowl 2000 Dec_29 02.jpg
Rose Bowl 2000 Jan_2 06.jpg
Rose Bowl 2000 Jan_2 10.jpg
UW BC TWENTY FIVE.JPG
UW BC TWENTY SIX
UW COACHES 2
UW FBALL 1
UW Football 1992_01
UW LEGENDS GOLF 1.jpg
UW UNLV20.JPG
UW Volleyball 02.jpg
UWCCadidas2012-14.JPG
WHITEWATER ALVAREZ
WIS VS MICHIGAN STATE 4.jpg
WISCONSIN IOWA THIRTEEN
womens hockey 04 D4H_0018 dixon.JPG
womens hockey 06 D4H_0024 dixon.JPG
womens hockey 08 D4H_0034 dixon.JPG
crazylegs VIPs 01 C9L_0066 dixon.JPG
Jaci Smith is the North Iowa Regional Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can follow her on Twitter @IowaJaci. Email her at Jaci.Smith@Lee.net