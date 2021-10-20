 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Mason City school board candidate forum

Mason City High School

Mason City High School, located on Fourth Street Southeast.

 Abby Koch

The Mason City Education Association's forum for Mason City school board candidates takes place tonight in the Mason City High School FEMA Room.

Questions from the audience will have been taken from 5-6 p.m. and sorted as they're received. Each candidate will answer each question that is chosen. 

Watch live here as the forum begins at 6 p.m.

After the event, keep an eye out for a follow-up story from the Globe Gazette.

You can also catch up on all the local races around North Iowa here:

You can also catch up on Mason City Council's sole competitive race this year here: 

Election Day is Tuesday Nov. 2.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

