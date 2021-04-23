 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Jefferson students want drum vandals to beat it
The students at Jefferson Elementary have a message for whomever is vandalizing the drums on their playground: Please stop.

They're sad. And confused. And even a little angry.

Until a month or so ago, the students' playground featured five low density polyethylene drums that third-graders Max Davis, Gregor Adams and Dhante Mateo-Mendoza played every day.

Jefferson drums-performance.jpg

Jefferson Elementary third graders (L-R) Max Davis, Dhante Mateo-Mendoza, and Gregor Adams perform their version of the Imagine Dragons song "Believer" on the three remaining drums on the playground.

They can nail Imagine Dragons' "Believer."

But about a month ago, the students came to school to find one of the drums broken apart. That was a bummer. Then, last weekend, a second drum was shattered.

That was disheartening. On Friday morning, several students speculated on the cause.

Jefferson drums-Bahr.jpg

Jefferson Elementary Kindergartener Aubrey Bahr speculates recent vandalism on the playground was caused by teenagers with baseball bats.

"Teenagers had baseball bats," said Kindergartner Aubrey Bahr.

"You think it was teenagers with baseball bats, but you don't really know," added Principal Lindsey Millsap.

Kindergartner Vera Burgus thought it could've been lightning and THEN possibly teenagers with baseball bats.

Jefferson drums- Bergus.jpg

Jefferson Elementary Kindergartener Vera Burgus said she first believed the damage to the playground drums might have been caused by lightning.

"Maybe little kids were standing on them," speculated Kindergartner Maggie Murray.

It didn't matter to Davis. "You shouldn't break someone else's stuff," he said.

The drums mean more than just a fun recess-time activity, Davis said. He and his schoolmates did a walk-a-thon, raising money to get those drums and the xylophone that sits with it. Last year, the school also won a national $10,000 grant from Frigo Cheese that also contributed to the set, which costs around $3,500-$4,000. Each drum runs $600-$800, Millsap said.

"I'm sad because we like playing songs," said third-grader Adams. He later added that he felt it wasn't fair that people can come along and break something that belongs to someone else for no reason.

"It's like all that money went out the window," Davis said.

Jefferson drums Murray.jpg

Jefferson Elementary Kindergartener Maggie Murray speculates the damage might be caused by someone standing or sitting on the drums even though they were'nt supposed to.

All of them committed to raising more money to replace the drums they've lost and they really hope this time they'll stay. The Mason City Police Department is investigating the incidents and promised more patrols in the area. Principal Millsap says she's reluctantly installing video cameras for the playground area.

Jefferson Elementary Kindergarteners Vera Burgus, Aubrey Bahr, and Maggie Murray, along with third-graders Max Davis, Gregor Adams, and Dhante Mateo-Mendoza talk about the vandalism on their playground, which resulted in two drums at the music station being destroyed.

Any way you look at it, there are a few more jaded younglings in the world today, thanks to some uncaring vandals, and a little less joyful music.

"People shouldn't break drums," said a glum-faced Murray.

