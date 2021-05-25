WATCH NOW: Highlights from Newman Catholic High School's 2021 commencement

Newman Catholic High School held its 2021 commencement for graduating seniors on Sunday, May 23.

Seniors donning red and white gowns marched in to "Pomp and Circumstance" and took their seats on their high school gymnasium's stage.

Student scholarship and award winners and academic achievements were recognized. Diplomas were dispersed. The Newman Catholic High School choir performed a special selection of musical pieces for graduating seniors. And ultimately, tassels moved from right to left.

Keeping the ceremony running smoothly was student emcee Jack Barrett, and offering the senior reflection was student speaker Claire McCardle, who shared memories and highlights that the class of 2021 experienced together over the years.

"School has been a roller coaster for all of us," McCardle said. "We boarded when we were 5 years old and are finally stepping off at 18. It's been a long, bumpy ride, but somehow we made it out more than okay."

Newman's class of 2021 is comprised of 36 graduates.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

