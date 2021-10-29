Watch Now: Clear Lake school board candidate forum

 Skip to main content
On Thursday evening, Clear Lake school board candidates Chryl Bergvig, Tony Brownlee and Greg Southgate answered questions at a public forum ahead of Election Day on Tuesday. 

Listen to their answers here, and stay tuned for a recap of the event from the Globe Gazette:

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

