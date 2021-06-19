Waldorf University Spring's Dean's List

Waldorf University recently released its list of students who have achieved the dean’s list for the Spring 2020/21 semester.
To achieve the dean’s list, students must be full-time, attain a grade point average of 3.50 or better and complete a minimum of 12 semester credits.
Belmond: Drew Christianson
Charles City: Baili Girkin
Clear Lake: Skylar Andrea, Mordecai Nsabaah, Noah McLaughlin & Kelsie Mckibben
Forest City: Tyler Clouse, Nicholas Farkas, Lydia Knudtson, Makayla Vogt, Diana Dzasezeva, Dawson Frett, Antonio Lopes, Elizabeth Nelson, Rachel Searcy, Abbie Tapp, Madison Abbott, Emma Hovenga and Audrey Skjeie
Garner: Jack VanDusseldorp
Lake Mills: Jade Gasteiger, Brittany-Ann Kirschbaum, and Bennett Eaton
Mason City: Alana Wickering, Brennan Laugen, and Racee Moore
Northwood: Angel Massee and Mary Rohne
Osage: Elizabeth Jenkins
Plymouth: Taylor Navratil
Sheffield: Lauren Dohlman
St Ansgar: Benjamin Boerjan
Thompson: Aaron Mathahs