Waldorf University Spring's Dean's List
Waldorf University recently released its list of students who have achieved the dean’s list for the Spring 2020/21 semester.

To achieve the dean’s list, students must be full-time, attain a grade point average of 3.50 or better and complete a minimum of 12 semester credits. 

Belmond: Drew Christianson

Charles City: Baili Girkin

Clear Lake: Skylar Andrea, Mordecai Nsabaah, Noah McLaughlin & Kelsie Mckibben

Forest City: Tyler Clouse, Nicholas Farkas, Lydia Knudtson, Makayla Vogt, Diana Dzasezeva, Dawson Frett, Antonio Lopes, Elizabeth Nelson, Rachel Searcy, Abbie Tapp, Madison Abbott, Emma Hovenga and Audrey Skjeie

Garner: Jack VanDusseldorp

Lake Mills: Jade Gasteiger, Brittany-Ann Kirschbaum, and Bennett Eaton

Mason City: Alana Wickering, Brennan Laugen, and Racee Moore

Northwood: Angel Massee and Mary Rohne

Osage: Elizabeth Jenkins

Plymouth: Taylor Navratil

Sheffield: Lauren Dohlman

St Ansgar: Benjamin Boerjan

Thompson: Aaron Mathahs

Founded in 1903, Waldorf University is a regionally accredited liberal arts university located in Forest City. 

