Versteeg announces retirement at end of school year

Mason City Schools Administration Building

The Mason City Community School District administration building on South Pennsylvania Avenue.

 Abby Koch

Superintendent Dave Versteeg announced on Monday to the Mason City School Board that he would be retiring at the end of the school year.

"I am not here to make a long speech about, it's just the way life rolls. Several of you have retired and you understand everybody has a time that works for them and this is just my time," said Versteeg.

Dave Versteeg

Versteeg

Versteeg said he appreciates his position and the Mason City school district has good work going on in it. He explained that it was a personal decision and that he could not make as much time as people want from him.

"Time is slipping away and it is time for me to exit," said Versteeg.

Versteeg told the board he wanted to notify the board that night so they can begin the process of looking for a new superintendent.

Versteeg came to the Mason City Community School District in 2016 and has over 30 years of experience in education. Before Mason City, Versteeg had spent time as superintendent of Montezuma Schools.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette.

