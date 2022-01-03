Vaccine policy needs immediate decision by Mason City School Board

The Mason City School Board needs to make an immediate decision on a vaccination policy at the Tuesday night meeting.

The federal government announced in early November that businesses with 100 employees or more would have until Jan. 4 to require staff members to show proof of vaccination or have them be tested for COVID every week.

On Nov. 6, a New Orleans federal appeals court put a block on the vaccination requirement. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said the halt stops Biden from “from moving forward with his unlawful overreach.”

Superintendent Dave Versteeg brought up the idea of adopting a policy by Dec. 6 at the Nov. 15 meeting. The district took a pause in forming a vaccination policy on Dec. 6 until the courts allow OSHA to implement the mandate.

A federal appeals court panel allowed the COVID-19 vaccine mandate to move forward in a 2-1 decision on Dec. 17. According to a Jan. 4 agenda item, the Mason City Community School needs to immediately make a decision, calling it an "emergency situation," and have the policy in place by Jan. 10.

The school board is able to make an immediate decision due to policy 209.2, which says "if the board adopts a policy in an emergency situation, a statement regarding the emergency and the need for immediate adoption will be included in the minutes. The board will have complete discretion to determine what constitutes an emergency situation."

The vaccination policy states the district is requiring all employees, including substitutes, to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or produce weekly evidence of a negative COVID-19 testing and wearing a mask at work. This policy would immediately be put into effect on Jan. 4 if approved by the school board.

Mason City school employees fully vaccinated with a two-dose or single dose vaccine are expected to submit proof no later than Jan. 10. Employees who have received one of two dose, if they chose the vaccine that requires two doses, will have to comply with masking and testing until fully vaccinated. COVID-19 testing for employees would begin effectively on Jan. 4 and masking is to begin on Jan 10.

Accommodations will be made for employees who a vaccine is "medically contraindicated," medical necessity requires a delay in vaccination, and for disabilities or religious beliefs. Employees will be expected to submit verification of one of the exemptions to receive the accommodation.

Employees who fail to abide by the requirements of this policy may face disciplinary action up to and including termination according to the proposed policy.

The district is required by law to be record keeping vaccination status of all employees, which is to be considered confidential material. The Mason City Community School District has approximately 650 employees that will be affected by this possible policy.

At least 27 states, including Iowa, have filed legal challenges after OSHA released its rules.

