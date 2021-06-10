Updated rules proposed for Clear Lake High School athletes

This spring, the parents of an eighth grade student who played softball told the district the girl wanted to also play in a club sport. Ludwig's interpretation of the policy in the handbook was that she could not as she was officially a high school student on May 3, when practice for the high school softball team began, and the district prohibits participation in both. The parents disagreed, noting the girl would be in eighth-grade classes until the end of May when school ended, and that the policy in the handbook did not specify the official start of the season. Superintendent Doug Gee consulted with the district's legal counsel, who told him that because of the vagueness of the policy the parents would likely prevail should it go to court.