University of Northern Iowa awards degrees to local fall grads

The University of Northern Iowa announced its fall 2020 graduates.
The following North Iowa students received degrees. NOTE: A * preceding a name indicates "graduated with honors," ** means "graduated with high honors," and *** means "graduated with highest honors"
Britt
*Bailey Eisenman, Bachelor of Arts Physical Education; Maria Gonzalez, Bachelor of Arts Movement & Exercise Science.
Charles City
Alexis Clough, Bachelor of Arts Elementary Education; Regan Connell, Bachelor of Arts General Studies; *** Brady Girkin, Bachelor of Arts Elementary Education; *** Kennedi Lipke, Bachelor of Arts Family Services; Cassidy Flory, Bachelor of Arts Gerontology: Social Sciences.
Forest City
*Cheyanne Chapin, Bachelor of Music Music Education; Sarah Nelson, Master of Arts Counseling;
Garner
Kayla Stoychoff, Bachelor of Arts Art
Kanawha
Victor Martinez, Bachelor of Arts Communication
Mason City
Kaylah Godfrey, Master of Arts Speech-Language Pathology; *Kennidy Kemna, Bachelor of Arts Elementary Education; Ashley Klouse, Bachelor of Arts Elementary Education;
Mitchell
Courtney Huebsch, Bachelor of Arts History
Nora Springs
Noah Harris, Bachelor of Arts Comm/PR; Grace Shanks, Bachelor of Arts Elementary Education.
Osage
Brett Barker, Bachelor of Arts Management; Thatcher Goodale, Bachelor of Arts Middle Level Science Teaching Dual; Joslyn Perrin, Bachelor of Arts Management; Jacob Roalfs, Bachelor of Arts Psychology
Rockford
*** Fallon Marth, Bachelor of Arts Elementary Education
Saint Ansgar
Grace Heimer, Bachelor of Arts Marketing;
Ventura
David Cook, Bachelor of Arts Movement & Exercise Science
Ventura, IA Chase Theobald
Bachelor of Arts Finance: Financial Management
Real Estate