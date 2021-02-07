 Skip to main content
University of Northern Iowa awards degrees to local fall grads
The University of Northern Iowa announced its fall 2020 graduates. 

The following North Iowa students received degrees. NOTE: A * preceding a name indicates "graduated with honors," ** means "graduated with high honors," and *** means "graduated with highest honors"

Britt

*Bailey Eisenman, Bachelor of Arts Physical Education; Maria Gonzalez, Bachelor of Arts Movement & Exercise Science. 

Charles City

Alexis Clough, Bachelor of Arts Elementary Education; Regan Connell, Bachelor of Arts General Studies; *** Brady Girkin, Bachelor of Arts Elementary Education; *** Kennedi Lipke, Bachelor of Arts Family Services; Cassidy Flory, Bachelor of Arts Gerontology: Social Sciences.

Forest City

*Cheyanne Chapin, Bachelor of Music Music Education; Sarah Nelson, Master of Arts Counseling;

Garner 

Kayla Stoychoff, Bachelor of Arts Art

Kanawha

Victor Martinez, Bachelor of Arts Communication

Mason City

Kaylah Godfrey, Master of Arts Speech-Language Pathology; *Kennidy Kemna, Bachelor of Arts Elementary Education; Ashley Klouse, Bachelor of Arts Elementary Education;

Mitchell 

Courtney Huebsch, Bachelor of Arts History

Nora Springs

Noah Harris, Bachelor of Arts Comm/PR; Grace Shanks, Bachelor of Arts Elementary Education. 

Osage

Brett Barker, Bachelor of Arts Management; Thatcher Goodale, Bachelor of Arts Middle Level Science Teaching Dual; Joslyn Perrin, Bachelor of Arts Management; Jacob Roalfs, Bachelor of Arts Psychology

Rockford

*** Fallon Marth, Bachelor of Arts Elementary Education

Saint Ansgar

Grace Heimer, Bachelor of Arts Marketing;

Ventura

David Cook, Bachelor of Arts Movement & Exercise Science

Ventura, IA Chase Theobald

Bachelor of Arts Finance: Financial Management

Real Estate

Wesley, IA ** Landen Studer

Bachelor of Arts Accounting

