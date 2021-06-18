 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
University of Alabama names dean's, president's lists
0 comments

University of Alabama names dean's, president's lists

{{featured_button_text}}
education weblogo

A total of 11,813 students enrolled during the spring 2021 term at The University of Alabama made the dean's List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the president's List with academic records of 4.0 (all A's).

The following North Iowa students were named:

Samuel Redinger of Hanlontown was named to the President's List.

Jennifer Schmidt of Nora Springs was named to the Dean's List.

The University of Alabama, part of the University of Alabama System, is the state's flagship university.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Body camera shows violence against cops on Jan. 6

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News