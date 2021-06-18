University of Alabama names dean's, president's lists

A total of 11,813 students enrolled during the spring 2021 term at The University of Alabama made the dean's List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the president's List with academic records of 4.0 (all A's).
The following North Iowa students were named:
Samuel Redinger of Hanlontown was named to the President's List.
Jennifer Schmidt of Nora Springs was named to the Dean's List.
The University of Alabama, part of the University of Alabama System, is the state's flagship university.
Jaci Smith
Editor
