UNI student teachers learn from Charles City students

The students became the teachers for future educators from University of Northern Iowa (UNI) on Monday.

Charles City schools’ Innovative Campus and Project Rise students shared their personal experiences and what they believe makes a good educator to UNI student teachers. This opportunity has been offered to UNI student teachers over the past five years, according to UNI student teacher coordinator Kady Korbel.

Innovative Campus is a K-12 program that allows hybrid and alternative learning models for students. Innovative Campus Principal Larry Wolfe explained the programs offer a flexible learning experience that students have to apply and interview for.

“In that interview, we lay it all out. What you have to do so if you’re behind credits, if you want to graduate early. If you’re returning to have a job. All that gets massaged out to work what’s the best fit for you,” said Wolfe.

Project Rise is a program that mentors and serves high school and middle school students. According to juvenile court school liaison Dan Caffrey, program participation is currently sitting around 40 students.

The opportunity to learn from the students was organized by Korbel, who was wanting to give her student teachers relevant examples of what teaching is like. Her main goal was to show the student teachers that student success is the achievements students accomplish today compared to where they were.

“My students come away, I think, a little bit more prepared on what they could possibly be dealing with in the classroom and thinking about why this child is acting out, sleeping in class, doesn’t want to talk to me or constantly having fights. It might not be because they’re the naughty kid. They’re naughty because they can’t open up to tell what’s going on,” said Korbel.

Around 20 student teachers, split into three groups, listened to the students’ experiences and how they achieved the path of success they are now on during the morning session.

In one session, Carrie Lane Alternative High School students shared what led them to apply for alternative learning and why it was the best fit for them. Don Betts, a teacher for the alternative school, led the conversation between the alternative school students and the student teachers, along with sharing his own personal teaching experiences.

Betts told the student teachers about a former student who was in and out of education over the years. The student then came to Betts for one more chance at 20 years old for his high school diploma. Betts said that student got to work and earned his diploma.

“We’re the house of second chances, we’re out here. When you come here you need to be ready to learn,” said Betts.

Project Rise students shared with the student teachers challenging and stressful situations they had gone through which led to poor grades or behavioral issues. Some situations ranged from family illnesses to a parental figure not being in their life.

Caffrey said he was proud of his students being able to stand before others and tell their own stories. He added that he has worked with some of the Project Rise students for three years now, but the biggest thing the group has is their bonds with each other.

“The fact that they’re able to stand up and tell the things that they’re telling and trying to make a difference when they’re freshmen, sophomore, and juniors. That’s a big step. I don’t know if I would have been able to do that when I was in high school,” said Caffery.

Charles City students shared with the student teachers what qualities they admire in teachers and how their actions can earn a student’s trust.

Kayley Frandle, who is currently student teaching in a kindergarten classroom, said the experience she was gaining from the students' stories was an eye-opening experience.

“We see one side of the student and now I’m hearing what they have to say. What’s really actually going on is just crazy because you don’t see that necessarily. Not all students will open up to you, so it’s good to hear their side,” said Frandle.

Frandle said the experience that she was getting from the opportunity to talk to Charles City students would be used in her own classroom in the future.

“If there is like a problem, like an outburst or a tantrum, I’m just going to go directly, ‘What’s going on?’ Because behaviors have nothing really to do with you and nothing to do with pretty much what’s going on. Most of the time, it’s an underlying issue,” said Frandle.

Korbel says she hopes her student teachers come away from the experience with a deeper understanding of the spectrum of student life experiences.

“I really hope that they take away understanding. That there’s a reason for the behaviors of students, whether they’re quiet, whether they’re loud, whether they fight, whether they swear, whether they sleep, whatever it may be. There’s a reason behind it and your goal is to figure it out and not give up on them,” said Korbel.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.