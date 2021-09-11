Understanding the past: Teaching 9/11 to students who weren't alive when it happened

Morgan Pranger, a seventh grade social studies teacher at John Adams Middle School, said she pulls different sources when teaching about 9/11 to her students.

“I usually start out with a video, sometimes it’s CNN 10. Sometimes it’s something else that I try and find on YouTube that shows both sides of what happened. Not just the American side, but why they did what they did,” said Pranger.

Pranger, who is in her second year of teaching, was only six years old when the towers were hit. Talking to her fellow teachers and parents has helped her tell stories about what happened that day.

Clear Lake Middle School teacher Tom Hartwig shares both his perspectives of living through that day and as a firefighter.

Hartwig has been a part of the fire service for over 20 years and is currently a captain for the Clear Lake Fire Department. He said that having the personal experience as a fireman has helped teach his students about the mindset of emergency response on 9/11.