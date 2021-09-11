Understanding the past: Teaching 9/11 to students who weren't alive when it happened

Today’s K-12 students weren't alive during the events of 9/11.
Students can gain an understanding about what happened on 9/11 through family members or online resources. But sometimes, the first deep discussion about 9/11 can happen within a classroom.
Local teachers have different ways of informing students about 9/11, ranging from sharing memories of that day to showing videos that offer perspective.
“The best way to learn history is to experience it personally. Up until three years ago, my students had at least always been alive and knew what happened,” said Troy Tysdahl, a social studies teacher at Clear Lake High School.
Tysdahl shares with his students where he was when 9/11 happened, which was during his sophomore year of college. Additionally, Tysdahl encourages his students to talk to others in their life to learn about their experiences on that day.
“I’ve tried to ask them to talk to somebody that was alive (during 9/11) in their life and learn about it that way. Because we can read and watch documentaries, we can do all that to learn events. But often times when you hear the personal accounts, it’s going to stick a lot more,” said Tysdahl.
Tysdahl says he does show news coverage from that day to show how people were reacting live and the impact it had in real time.
Morgan Pranger, a seventh grade social studies teacher at John Adams Middle School, said she pulls different sources when teaching about 9/11 to her students.
“I usually start out with a video, sometimes it’s CNN 10. Sometimes it’s something else that I try and find on YouTube that shows both sides of what happened. Not just the American side, but why they did what they did,” said Pranger.
Pranger, who is in her second year of teaching, was only six years old when the towers were hit. Talking to her fellow teachers and parents has helped her tell stories about what happened that day.
Clear Lake Middle School teacher Tom Hartwig shares both his perspectives of living through that day and as a firefighter.
Hartwig has been a part of the fire service for over 20 years and is currently a captain for the Clear Lake Fire Department. He said that having the personal experience as a fireman has helped teach his students about the mindset of emergency response on 9/11.
“Having that perspective from emergency response and what it would have been like to respond if I was on the New York Fire Department. Just knowing the emotion of that day and here they are putting themselves in danger, knowing there’s potential for collapse. You always think of that as a firefighter,” said Hartwig.
Hartwig helps his students learn the story about the piece of steel that sits outside the Clear Lake Fire Department, which was part of one of the towers.
According to Hartwig, Clear Lake firefighters were able pick up the piece of steel after making a connection with a couple of firefighters from New York who were participating in RAGBRAI.
Pranger says she is surprised by how much students don't know about the events of 9/11.
“It surprises me more when they say they didn’t know anything happened on 9/11. It’s always been a big thing to me growing up,” said Pranger.
For Tysdahl, he is additionally surprised to find out that students are unaware that 9/11 was more than the twin towers being hit.
“I’m surprised every year that they’re surprised that there was more than just two planes hitting the twin towers. They didn’t know that it was more of a coordinated, bigger attack,” said Tysdahl.
Tysdahl’s modern United States history elective class shared what they knew about 9/11.
“I know that one plane hit each twin tower,” said Max Deike.
“I know that one plane hit each tower but there was also an attack on the Pentagon, I think. Then, another airline was diverted to a different area but the passengers found out and sacrificed their lives,” said Christopher Long.
All students in the class shared how they learned about 9/11, ranging from school lessons when they were younger to finding content on their own.
“I remember watching a documentary on it when I was ten. I thought it happened like the day before and I was really confused,” said Carson Kern.
Pranger, Tysdahl, and Hartwig said it is important for students to understand what happened during 9/11 to understand the current events happening in Afghanistan.
“It’s very interesting that (students have) only lived in a post-9/11 world,” said Tysdahl. “They only live in the United States where we have been at war in Afghanistan and so that’s sometimes not even they understand, like why are we in Afghanistan.”
“With the 20th anniversary and then obviously with Afghanistan stuff that’s going on right now in the news, I tried to make that connection,” said Hartwig. “I said well, you know that’s part of the reason why we are where we are today with Afghanistan was because of the terrorist stuff that took place then.”
All three teachers agreed: educating students about 9/11 in 20 years will change over time as history continues.
