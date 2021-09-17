Two Mason City seniors selected as National Merit semifinalists

Two Mason City High School seniors have been named semifinalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Grant Bohls, son of Sidney and Jennifer Bohls, and Zack Mulholland, son of Tonya Gray and Tim Mulholland, have been named as semifinalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Officials of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the name of approximately 16,000 semifinalists in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These selected high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for approximately 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million. The scholarships will be offered next spring.

High school juniors enter the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2020 preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which serves as an initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than one percent of high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.