Two Mason City seniors selected as National Merit semifinalists

Two Mason City High School seniors have been named semifinalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Grant Bohls, son of Sidney and Jennifer Bohls, and Zack Mulholland, son of Tonya Gray and Tim Mulholland, have been named as semifinalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Officials of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the name of approximately 16,000 semifinalists in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These selected high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for approximately 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million. The scholarships will be offered next spring.
High school juniors enter the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2020 preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which serves as an initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than one percent of high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.
To become a finalist, a semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application. The application provides information on the semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received. A semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record, be recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn an SAT or ACT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.
About 15,000 semifinalists are expected to advance to the finalist level and will be notified of this designation in Feb. All National Merit Scholarship winners will be selected from this group of finalists. These recipients are selected on the basis of skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in college studies.
