The Mason City School Board approved the renewal of a contract with a local counseling and mental health services provider to provide daily on-site services at Mason City schools for the 2023-24 school year.

According to the contract Turning Leaf Counseling Inc, a Mason City-based clinic with more than a dozen licensed mental healthcare providers, will "provide assessment, counseling, or therapy services" to students on-site.

In addition to Mason City, Turning Leaf has similar agreements currently in place at Forest City, Osage, North Iowa and West Fork school districts. These services are designed to benefit by not having the student miss as much school to receive professional counseling services and to help families not having to take time off of work to take their child for counseling services.

According to Superintendent Pat Hamilton, the agreement is essentially "...providing space for Turning Leaf to come in and use our facility, it's convenient for parents, students and for the counselors."

Like physical health, positive mental health promotes success in life. "Not only our data, but societal data (shows) that there are people who need help," said board member Kathleen Koehler. "Just like if you had strep throat, you'd treat it."

Public schools have seen an increase in mental health concerns among their students since 2019. Data from the U.S. Department of Education shows that 70 percent of public schools reported an increase in the percentage of their students seeking mental health services at school and 76 percent reported an increase in staff voicing concerns about their students exhibiting symptoms of depression, anxiety, and trauma.

Chris Seger, clinical director with Turning Leaf, says the mental health crisis is "because of a lack of services."

Rural areas like North Iowa are identified as having a shortage of mental health providers, according to the National Health Service Corps. That problem, according to Hamilton, means "we could always use more help."

HIIPA regulations prevent the school district from releasing any data relating to student's medical conditions or counseling they receive, but the administration says that there is a waiting list some days for students to see the school counselors. Seger says having more counselors at the school "eases the burden." Mason City School District employs 11 professional school counselors and 2 social workers, but they are not licensed mental health providers.

In other board news, updates to the 9-12 math curriculum were made to facilitate better hybrid learning in response to negative student feedback, and the 2023 graduating class was approved with 233 graduates.

Mason City High School graduation ceremonies will be held 2-3:00 p.m. Sunday May 21, at the Mason City All-Purpose Arena.