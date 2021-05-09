Three named outstanding math and engineering students at NIACC

Three students have been named outstanding students in math and engineering at NIACC.

The recipients are Emily Majerczyk, Hailey McCoy-Munger and Thea Lunning. According to a press release from NIACC, it's the first time in more than thirty years all recipients have been female.

NIACC's mathematics department honors its highest-achieving students in math and engineering each spring. Department faculty nominate students who have at least a 3.25 overall GPA and a 3.5 GPA in math and engineering courses. Some years, no students are nominated, and in others, there are multiple students who are selected and then nominated, the release said. The most students to ever be selected in one year has been five.

“The students selected are truly the cream of the crop, and this year is no exception,” said Kathy Rogotzke, NIACC Mathematics instructor. “These three women are outstanding not just in their achievements in Mathematics but also as excellent students and people.”