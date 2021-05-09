Three named outstanding math and engineering students at NIACC

Three students have been named outstanding students in math and engineering at NIACC.
The recipients are Emily Majerczyk, Hailey McCoy-Munger and Thea Lunning. According to a press release from NIACC, it's the first time in more than thirty years all recipients have been female.
NIACC's mathematics department honors its highest-achieving students in math and engineering each spring. Department faculty nominate students who have at least a 3.25 overall GPA and a 3.5 GPA in math and engineering courses. Some years, no students are nominated, and in others, there are multiple students who are selected and then nominated, the release said. The most students to ever be selected in one year has been five.
“The students selected are truly the cream of the crop, and this year is no exception,” said Kathy Rogotzke, NIACC Mathematics instructor. “These three women are outstanding not just in their achievements in Mathematics but also as excellent students and people.”
Emily Majerczyk of Clear Lake plans to attend Iowa State University next fall to pursue an engineering degree, most likely in software engineering. She has been a leader in her classes, helping to organize group chats to help with questions that arise in class since students do not all meet in person regularly due to COVID. Majerczyk was also selected to be one of the student speakers at graduation by NIACC faculty.
Hailey McCoy-Munger of Sheffield is part of an elite group of students who graduate both from NIACC and high school in the same semester. McCoy-Munger is planning to continue at the University of Iowa studying biomedical engineering, where she hopes to explore regenerative medicine research. While finishing high school, she has also done exceptionally well taking challenging classes at NIACC, including physics, chemistry, Calculus III and differential equations.
Thea Lunning of Mason City is planning on attending Central College to study Biology and continue playing collegiate golf. She currently plays on the NIACC golf team and recently qualified for nationals. In addition to being an outstanding student and athlete, Lunning also plays the cello. She was also selected to be one of the student speakers at graduation.