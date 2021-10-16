The Learning Center's renovation plans approved by the Charles City school board

The Learning Center, located in Charles City, is one step closer to starting renovations in their new facility in the North Grand Building.

The Learning Center (TLC) is a non-profit organization that works to ensure young children are prepared to enter school. The organization helps support the emotional and intellectual development of children ages as young as six weeks all the way through 5th grade.

The renovation plans for the North Grand Building, a former school building which is partially owned by the Charles City Community School District, were approved by the school board on Monday night.

Justin DeVore, Charles City Community Schools communications director, explained that part of the North Grand Building belongs to the Charles City school district, while the other half belongs to developer Shawn Foutch.

Foutch’s portion of the historic building, which is located at 500 North Grand Avenue, is being turned into 40 units of housing according to DeVore. Since the other portion still belongs to the district, TLC has to propose their ideas and plans to the board for approval.

TLC is in an agreement with the school district and has a lease for five years with an option to purchase. TLC has been working on this project for just over two years now, which has been titled as the “Grand Plan.”

TLC Director Pam Ost and Dan Levi from Levi Architecture, which is based out of Cedar Falls, presented their latest plans with the project on Monday.

Ost said she, Levi and their buildings and grounds committee have met on several occasions to go over designs and setting a timeline to determine costs and options. She added all the options were being looked over in order to meet kids' needs.

Ost explained finding solutions for when snow days happen and for social distancing were important issues they were looking at with the renovations. Ost added they have worked on working with the library and the art center in order to expand opportunities.

“I think it just continues to validate the need and the timing of this project for all of us,” said Ost on Monday.

Levi shared with the board the plans and details of the renovation, walking them through key points of the blueprints.

“We’re looking at its value engineering idea on options to reduce the overall cost. The design has not changed substantially from anything that has been presented to you so far. We are just looking at details and some systems,” said Levi on Monday.

Levi presented a floor plan, showing the idea to turn the larger rooms into smaller rooms, which would separate kids into more age-appropriate groupings.

The second highlight was showing the layout plan for the playground, which is sectioned into areas for kids in certain age groups. Ost explained on Thursday the plan is to have the playground area utilize the natural resources in that area, like the trees and hills.

The final highlight brought up to the board was the transformation of the former girls’ locker room to a commercial kitchen, according to Levi. Ost explained on Thursday the kitchen would allow them to serve nutritious meals and to buy in bulk, which would save on costs. She added that the kitchen could also be utilized when other organizations want to use the space.

The cost of the renovation is not yet determined, according to Ost, but they hope to have a figure brought to the school board by November. Ost has worked on receiving grants to fund the construction process and recently received the Investing in Iowa Childcare grant, which is $750,000.

Ost says their current location on 404 North Jackson was getting too small for them and it was time for them to grow. The new center will allow them to double the number of kids they are able to take in.

“I feel like the community engagement that we have seen that people have a greater understanding. That as people want to go back to work, we can meet the needs of the kids,” said Ost.

According to Ost, Superintendent Mike Fisher wanted to help facilitate expanded child care for Charles City. After meetings over the subject, TLC was able to tour the North Grand building and found that it was a good fit.

Ost says the success that TLC has had with this project is due to the support from the community, the school district, other local communities and the government.

“I would just like to say that TLC is very excited to be at this stage of this project knowing that we will be open by mid-year 2023,” said Ost.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

