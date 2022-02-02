The Learning Center breaks ground in Charles City after years of effort

The Learning Center (TLC) in Charles City celebrated on Monday afternoon the long-awaited groundbreaking of its new home.

Having outgrown its present location at 404 N Jackson Avenue the relocation project, dubbed by TLC as the "grand plan," is the result of years of preparing and fundraising.

"It's (been) three years of waiting to see what's gonna happen. We've been talking about it for so long and it's finally here," said TLC President Lisa Garden.

Over twenty people from TLC, Charles City Community School District, Levi Architecture, and even some little "construction workers" attended the groundbreaking ceremony at the North Grand Building on Sixth Avenue.

TLC is a non-profit organization that works to ensure young children are prepared to enter school. The organization helps support the emotional and intellectual development of children ages as young as six weeks all the way through 5th grade.

The renovation plans for the North Grand Building, a former school building which is partially owned by the Charles City Community School District, were approved by the school board during early October. The board approved a bid from Woodruff Construction at the Jan. 24 meeting.

The Learning Center's renovation plans approved by the Charles City school board The Learning Center, located in Charles City, is one step closer to starting renovations in their new facility in the North Grand Building.

TLC is in an agreement with the school district and has a lease for five years with an option to purchase the building.

"Everyone seems to be very excited about the project. The partnership with the school district is absolutely phenomenal and is an example of what we talk about when we go to other communities, trying to garner that kind of support is what makes projects successful," said architect Dan Levi during the ceremony.

The new facility will help serve over 80 more students, doubling the capacity at the previous TLC location. The renovation will include a commercial kitchen, playground area, and overall more space.

"(This project) can only mean good. In our community, we're going to have so much more. We're going to have almost double the children that we do now," said Garden.

Renovations have already begun in the building, according to Levi. The school district will pay for the work done to the portion of the building it will continue to use.

Cost of the project will amount to around $2 million, according to Levi, with three-quarters of the project being funded through grants and other foundations supporting TLC. The portion of the building remodel being paid by the school district will total just over $1 million.

"With this much interest in growing the community, these are the kind of projects that go under the radar when you think about economic health of a community, but they're paramount," said Levi.

"It didn't really sink in until today when we pulled in, and the fence is now outside, their construction signs are up, but it's happening," said Garden with a big smile.

Levi said they hope to have renovation done by June, allowing kids and teachers to get comfortable in the new location before school starts.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.