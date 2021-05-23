'The Future is Now' update: Nearly a third of the way there

Editor's Note: This column is part of an occasional series updating the community on the progress of "The Future is Now" campaign to raise $750,000 for equipment for the Mason City High School fieldhouse and pool.
Construction is well underway for the expansion of the athletic facilities at Mason City High School. Included in this expansion is a new swimming pool (natatorium), fieldhouse, and strength and conditioning area. Completion of this project is slated for July 1, 2022. The picture here shows the new athletic complex as it will look from the highway running south of the high school. It will be absolutely amazing!
A capital campaign entitled “The Future Is Now” has been created to raise money for new equipment for these great facilities. Our goal is to raise a total of at least $750,000 with $400,000 of that being raised by Oct. 1 and the remainder by March 1, 2022. Currently we have $230,950 in pledges/contributions.
These facilities will be absolutely great for our students, our student-athletes, our teams, our community, North Iowa, and the State of Iowa. They will definitely put Mason City on the map.
Mason City is an absolutely great community and has always stepped up to the task when called upon. We are counting on alumni, parents, other interested people, business, and foundations to help us meet our goal.
There are several ways you can make your tax-deductible contribution. Brochures and contribution forms are available at both Hy-Vee East and Hy-Vee West, Decker Sports, and Wealth Partners located on the 3rd floor of the Brick and Tile Building. Make sure you make the check payable to Mason City Community Schools and write The Future Is Now in the memo of the check to make sure our account gets credited. You can also donate on-line by going to mohawksfuture.org. In the upper right hand corner you will see the word Resources. Click on that and you can see both our power-point presentation as well as our brochure.
This is such a fun project, but it takes the help of many people to get the job done. When it is all said and done, all those who have contributed both their time and financial support will have a sense of pride when they see this beautiful facility knowing that everyone had a part in making it happen.
Please feel free to contact Phil Johnson at 641-423-7070 if you have any questions.
Phil Johnson is the chair of "The Future is Now" campaign.