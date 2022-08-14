'The Future is Now' update: 'Honoring the Coach' contributions being accepted

Editor's Note: This column is part of an occasional series updating the community on the progress of "The Future is Now" campaign to raise $750,000 for equipment for the Mason City High School fieldhouse and pool.

Thanks to the enthusiasm and financial support of many alumni, individuals, businesses, foundations, and memorials, our "The Future Is Now" capital campaign now has 411 contributors with a total of $1,021,587 in contributions/pledges. Any contributions received after September 1st, 2022 are certainly welcome but not guaranteed to be listed on the display board(s) in the new athletic facilities.

Mason City High School athletics has had 30 state championships and 15 coaches who have guided these teams to the championship. It has been suggested that we implement a program whereby a state championship coach can be honored with a display in our new athletic facilities. Consequently, we have initiated "Honoring the Coach" as part of our "The Future Is Now" capital campaign.

Here are the guidelines. Money must be contributed to "Honoring the Coach" in the name of a particular coach. Once a minimum of $25,000 has been received in that coach's name, an attractive display will be designed and placed in the appropriate spot in our new athletic facilities.

Only coaches who have won a state championship are eligible to be honored and "Honoring the Coach" will be based on new contributions only. As contributions come in, each coach's account will be credited with that amount.

Contributions to "Honoring the Coach" can be made by going online to mohawksfuture.org, by picking up a brochure/contribution form at Hy-Vee East, Decker Sports, North Iowa Golf, or Wealth Partners all in Mason City, or by calling Phil Johnson at 641-425-2396 and an "Honoring the Coach" contribution form can either be emailed or mailed to you.

Regardless which method a person uses to contribute, it is very important that "Honoring the Coach" and the coach's name is on the contribution form in order to ensure proper credit.

Any questions please feel free to contact Phil Johnson at 641-425-2396.

Thanks to everyone for your great support!