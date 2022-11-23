'The Future is Now' update: Generosity from across the country

Editor's Note: This column is part of an occasional series updating the community on the progress of "The Future is Now" campaign to raise $750,000 for equipment for the Mason City High School fieldhouse and pool.

Thanks to the generosity of alumni, individuals, businesses, foundations, and memorials total contributions/pledges of $1,041,735. We have a total of 432 contributors from 26 states. It is so cool to think of so many people helping to make it happen!

I get asked at least two or three times a week "When will these new facilities be open?" The last I heard the projected completion date is sometime in February. We all are anxious for that to happen and the excitement has been building for well over a year. Both Henkel Construction (builders) and Bergland and Cram (architects) have done an excellent job with this project dealing with the various

We are in great shape financially. However with the tentative opening date sometime in February we now have the opportunity to increase money raised for the project. It's just like building a house. You never have too much and the more money we raise the more things we can do. This whole project is about kids!

Contributions can be made by going online to mohawksfuture.org or by picking up a brochure/contribution form at Hy-Vee East, Decker Sports, North Iowa Golf, or Wealth Partners all in Mason City. Any questions please contact Phil Johnson at 641-425-2396.