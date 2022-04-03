'The Future is Now' update: End of fundraising period closing in

Editor's Note: This column is part of an occasional series updating the community on the progress of "The Future is Now" campaign to raise $750,000 for equipment for the Mason City High School fieldhouse and pool.

Our granddaughter plays volleyball at Bradley and last Saturday the Braves had a scrimmage game with the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The signage in Carver-Hawkeye is absolutely spectacular! The same company who did this signage for the Hawkeyes is doing the signage for our great new athletic facilities here at Mason City High School. It will be so exciting to have first-class facilities with state-of-the-art equipment and spectacular signage. Our goal is to have both our school and our community be the diamond of the Midwest and we are well on our way to making it happen.

Our goal originally was to have $750,000 in contributions/pledges by May 1st. Currently we are at $915,000 and still have two months to go in our “The Future Is Now” capital campaign. We want to continue our fund-raising to raise as much money as we can towards this great project. This is a one-time opportunity and we want to make the most of it!

Contributions can be made by going online to mohawksfuture.org or by picking up a brochure/contribution form at Hy-Vee East. Decker Sports, North Iowa Golf, or Wealth Partners all in Mason City.

Contributions are tax-deductible and all contributions of $100 or more will be listed on an attractive display in the atrium of the new facility. Contributors of $10,000+, $25,000+, and $50,000+ will also receive recognition in both the natatorium and the fieldhouse.

Currently we have 335 contributors to our “The Future Is Now” capital campaign from 25 different states. Thanks to the many alumni, individuals, businesses, foundations, and memorials for helping to make this happen. Let’s keep it going!

Any questions please contact Phil Johnson at 641-425-2396.

Phil Johnson is the chair of "The Future is Now" campaign.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0