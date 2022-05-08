'The Future is Now' update: Contributors to be recognized

Editor's Note: This column is part of an occasional series updating the community on the progress of "The Future is Now" campaign to raise $750,000 for equipment for the Mason City High School fieldhouse and pool.

The School Board at Mason City Community Schools authorized almost $24,000,000 approximately 18 months ago for the expansion of the athletic facilities at Mason City High School. This expansion includes a field house with an interior track, natatorium, and an enlarged strength and conditioning area.

"The Future Is Now" capital campaign was to raise money to purchase state-of-the-art equipment for these great new facilities. A total of $973,000 in contributions/pledges has been raised as of this writing due to the enthusiasm and financial support of many alumni, individuals, businesses, foundations, and memorials.

Our goal initially was to raise at least $750,000, but first-class equipment is expensive.

Contributions can be made by going online to mohawks.future.org or by picking up a brochure/contribution form at Hy-Vee East, Decker's Sports, North Iowa Golf, or at Wealth Partners, all in Mason City. Once a contribution is received, a verification letter is sent to each contributor for verification of how they want the name(s) to read on the display board(s) as well as if they would like their contribution credited to a particular area: i.e., field house, natatorium, strength and conditioning, or doesn't matter.

Any contributions received after May 1 will have another choice as to where contributions may be credited. Mason City High School has a great tradition in athletics. We have had 30 State Championship teams at MCHS with the first being the boys track team in 1918. All 30 teams, the year they won state, and the coach will be listed in this display as well as all individual and relay state champions along with all those athletes who were named 1" Team All-State.

Our updated verification form now gives contributors another choice for which to direct their contributions-field house, natatorium, champions/All-State display, strength and conditioning, and doesn't matter.

It is important that a signed verification form is returned to us in a timely manner as contributors for each of the designated areas will have their names on a recognition board in that particular display,

All checks should be made payable to Mason City Community Schools and write "The Future is Now" in the memo of the check to make sure our account gets credited.

Thanks again to everyone for your great support. These new facilities will be the diamond of the Midwest, and it's very exciting to think of all those who have helped to make it happen.

Please feel free to call me at 641-425-2396 if you have any question.

Phil Johnson is the chair of "The Future is Now" campaign.

