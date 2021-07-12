'The Future is Now' update: Campaign nears preliminary goal

Editor's Note: This column is part of an occasional series updating the community on the progress of "The Future is Now" campaign to raise $750,000 for equipment for the Mason City High School fieldhouse and pool.
"The Future Is Now" capital campaign was created to raise money to purchase state-of-the-art equipment for the new athletic facilities at Mason City High School – natatorium, fieldhouse and strength and conditioning area.
Our goal was to raise a total of $750,000 with $400,000 of that by Oct. 1 and the remainder by March 1, 2022. We currently have $382,450 in contributions/pledges. A big thank you to individuals, alumni, parents, businesses, memorials and foundations for helping us get off to a great start.
One part of our capital campaign is the Alumni Battle of the Classes. We are keeping track of the contributions made by alumni of MCHS. Each contributor who gives $100 or more will be listed on the main display board in the atrium under their respective giving level as well as their contribution being credited to their graduating class. The Class of 1976 is in the lead. At this point we have 19 classes in the race with total contributions of $46,685.
We have received contributions from alumni living in 14 different states. The key to the success of our Alumni Battle of the Classes is alumni telling other classmates/alumni about it and they in turn telling other classmates/alumni about it, etc.
Brochures and contribution forms can be picked up at Hy-Vee East, Hy-Vee West, Decker Sports, North Iowa Golf, or at Wealth Partners. Contributions can also by made online by going to mohawksfuture.org. If you are interested in seeing what these great facilities will look like upon completion, click on "Resources" in the upper right hand corner and you will be able to view our Power Point presentation as well as see our brochure.
It's really fun having so many people involved in helping to make this happen. July 1, 2022, is the projected completion date. What a great day that will be.
Phil Johnson is the chair of "The Future is Now" campaign.