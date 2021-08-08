'The Future is Now' update: Barry Alvarez is coming to town

Editor's Note: This column is part of an occasional series updating the community on the progress of "The Future is Now" campaign to raise $750,000 for equipment for the Mason City High School fieldhouse and pool.

Tickets are now on sale for “The Future Is Now” fundraising dinner to be held on Thursday, Sept. 30 at Music Man Square. Our featured guest will be Barry Alvarez, who was head football coach at Mason City High School for three years, winning the state championship in 1978. Alvarez went on to be assistant football coach at Iowa and at Notre Dame. He was then named head football coach at the University of Wisconsin and most recently retired from his position as athletic director there.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The event begins at 5 p.m. with a private reception for Alvarez and his former players, managers, and cheerleaders. Doors will open for the general public at 5:30 p.m. A buffet will be served beginning at 6:15 p.m. followed by a live auction and comments from Coach Alvarez.

Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased online by going to mohawksfuture.org, or from Shari Rottinghaus during school hours in the athletic department at Mason City High School, or at Wealth Partners located on the third floor of the Brick and Tile Building during the hours of 8 a.m.–12 p.m. Monday–Friday.